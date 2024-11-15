Rangana Herath on New Zealand's spin triumph in India: 'It was all about accuracy'
The ace Sri Lankan spinner was a consultant for New Zealand on their subcontinent tours this season
I was very impressed by their team environment. When you lose, you tend to talk a lot about mistakes. But in this team, what we talked most about was what we learned, how we adjusted to conditions, and how to take the good things we did to India. That's what we did after the series defeat in Sri Lanka. Although we lost, there weren't many players who were that upset. I think there's a lot to learn from that.
Battle of cricket nerds: How Herath helped New Zealand bring Karunaratne down
'Flatline' Mitchell Santner peaks with Kohli's wicket
'Every time I got a wicket, it felt better' - side soreness no barrier for 13-wicket Santner
Ajaz triggers late India slide after Jadeja five-for keeps New Zealand to 235
India and England cannot sweep themselves out of trouble in Tests
When you go to Galle, some teams might think: "The pitch turns there, so the spinners have to do everything." But this team didn't have that mindset. They trusted their skill and put the emphasis on how accurate they needed to be. Sometimes spinners put unwanted pressure on themselves when they see a turning pitch. It was all about accuracy, accuracy, accuracy. Whether it spins or not, that's really important. But we did talk about things like angles of attack, and release positions, and how you'd vary them. But mostly we talked about accuracy.
So already there was an emphasis on accuracy. But one thing we knew was that India batters are quite aggressive in their approach. So the thinking for the spinners was around how to be smart when that happens. On the tactical front, what we talked about was how to set those in-out fields that close off the attacking options for batters.
Whether it's a batting-friendly field or a bowling-friendly one, the first 20 to 24 balls is going to be tough for a batter. It's hard to discern the pace of the pitch, and sometimes you don't know what is happening. So the main thing we planned was around those 20 balls and employing the right fields during that period. For each batter we made some minor changes to our overall strategy. That was what a lot of the talk going into India was about.
No. Because we had batted and scored 400-odd and by then the pitch was helping spinners a bit. Again, the talk was about putting close-in fielders and shutting off those boundary options.
We saw very quickly that it was going to turn and that we needed to play three spinners. Everyone was on the same page about that again.
I think he had mostly played white-ball cricket for the past few months, and because of that, he was bowling white-ball lengths. When the pitch turns, you need to bowl fuller. Although Santner wasn't bowling short, on these kinds of pitches he becomes more effective when he pitches it up a bit more.
I think we built a lot of pressure with spin. When batters have that attacking mindset, the fields that were set by Ajaz and Santner were really good. The bowlers take ownership of those fields and the captain and others are aware of what the plan is.
They bowl three different lengths between them. Ajaz isn't very tall - he and I are about the same height. He tries to toss the ball up over the batter's eyeline and bowl a little fuller - between 4 and 4.5 metres from the stumps.
We thought that it was a big target for them to chase, so we had a lot of confidence, especially because our spinners had bowled well in the first innings. My experience is that even 200 is a big total in a fourth innings, so we were confident.
On any surface, not everyone is going to get wickets. Ajaz is the main spinner in this team, but sometimes when someone [else] is getting wickets, you have to change your approach also. Sometimes when one bowler is getting wickets, the other person builds pressure. I think Ajaz is someone who looks at what role he has to play in any situation. He's got a lot of knowledge about cricket, and I think he adapted his game to what he needed to do at the time. At the time the attacking option was Mitchell Santner, and there was understanding there.
A lot of players who play Test cricket want to win a Test in India. As someone who played for Sri Lanka I had that dream too, but I wasn't able to get there. The New Zealand players were also like that. After we won the second match, they never got overconfident. It was more about it being a fresh start, and that this was a new surface, and that we had to adapt again. That was the mindset and that was fantastic. There was no guarantee about winning that third one as well.
Ajaz is super interesting, because in the previous Test he'd played at the Wankhede, he'd taken all ten wickets in the first innings, and four wickets in the second. The difference between the previous pitches and this one is that on the Wankhede, you have the red soil, and when it turns there, it turns very sharply. Ajaz has a lot of revolutions on the ball, and so almost all his balls were very effective. Because he tosses it up, he especially gets that very sharp turn.
I had been talking to them in general about the fourth innings being incredibly tough for batters. Even when we had had to chase 107 in the fourth innings in the first match, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja had made it difficult. So we talked about 147 being a big score to chase. The emphasis was again on accuracy and relying on the help from the surface, which was turning.
A lot of our talk was about how to be effective whether or not the pitch offers turn - how to adjust your angles of attack, how to change your release positions, how to bowl well, even in New Zealand. All the spinners in this group had an open mind, and that came out of them already having a lot of trust in their skills.
I was in the dressing room and downstairs during that period, and when Rishabh Pant was batting well, I also did have a doubt about whether they could win.
Players were very accountable in this environment. When things went wrong, players accepted responsibility and they looked for solutions. That was really impressive. As a coach, being part of an environment like that was really valuable. It was a boon to my coaching career as well.
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf