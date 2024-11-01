Matches (21)
Live
3rd Test, Wankhede, November 01 - 05, 2024, New Zealand tour of India
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
(3.5 ov) 15/1
India FlagIndia

Day 1 - Session 1: New Zealand chose to bat.

Current RR: 3.91
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 86.1
Live
Report

New Zealand bat; Santner and Bumrah out of Mumbai Test

Santner, the hero of Pune, had a side strain, while Bumrah was unwell. In a second change to NZ's XI, a fit-again Matt Henry returned

Sidharth Monga
Sidharth Monga
01-Nov-2024 • 23 mins ago
0:58

Key numbers from New Zealand's series win in India

Toss New Zealand chose to bat vs India
New Zealand won their second toss of the series and decided to bat first as they pushed for a first-ever whitewash against India in India. It was an important toss to win again because batting last was not expected to be fun. However, Dinesh Karthik, who inspected the pitch, said there was moisture in the surface, which was expected to make for early turn as well, then some settling down and a lot of turn after that.
New Zealand made two changes, both fitness related. Mitchell Santner, who bowled New Zealand to a win with a sore side in Pune, was out with the side strain, making way for legspinner Ish Sodhi. Matt Henry recovered from a Grade 1 gluteal tear to take his place in the XI, replacing Tim Southee.
Santner had picked up a side strain during the final day of the Pune Test, where he played a starring role. He was ruled out for Mumbai after failing a fitness test on match eve.
India, fighting for pride and also crucial World Test Championship points, made one change: the unwell Jasprit Bumrah made way for Mohammed Siraj. A BCCI statement said Bumrah had "not fully recovered from his viral illness".
KL Rahul continued to sit out despite the batting failure against spin in Pune.
New Zealand 1 Tom Latham (capt.), 2 Devon Conway, 3 Will Young, 4 Rachin Ravindra, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Tom Blundell (wk), 7 Glenn Phillips, 8 Ish Sodhi, 9 Matt Henry, 10 Ajaz Patel, 11 Will O'Rourke
India 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Rohit Sharma (capt.), 3 Shubman Gill, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Sarfaraz Khan, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Washington Sundar, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Akash Deep
India vs New Zealand

Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo

Match Coverage
All Match News

New Zealand Innings
Player NameRB
TWM Latham
not out1010
DP Conway
lbw411
WA Young
not out03
Extras(nb 1)
Total15(1 wkt; 3.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND138419862.82
AUS128319062.50
SL95406055.56
SA84315254.17
NZ105506050.00
ENG199919340.79
PAK104604033.33
BAN103703327.50
WI91622018.52
Full Table