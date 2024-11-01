Matches (9)
India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test at Mumbai, India vs New Zealand, Nov 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India
W
W
W
L
L
New Zealand
A
L
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:55
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 1084 Runs • 60.22 Avg • 77.87 SR
IND9 M • 715 Runs • 47.67 Avg • 61.69 SR
8 M • 846 Runs • 56.4 Avg • 60.73 SR
8 M • 757 Runs • 50.47 Avg • 51.07 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 43 Wkts • 3.89 Econ • 40.11 SR
IND9 M • 41 Wkts • 3.13 Econ • 31.56 SR
NZ5 M • 31 Wkts • 2.89 Econ • 33.9 SR
5 M • 26 Wkts • 2.8 Econ • 46.34 SR
Squad
IND
NZ
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, Lunch 11.30-12.10, Tea 14.10-14.30, Close 16.30
|Match days
|1,2,3,4,5 November 2024 - day (5-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Match Coverage
