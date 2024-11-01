Matches (9)
India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test at Mumbai, India vs New Zealand, Nov 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Test, Wankhede, November 01 - 05, 2024, New Zealand tour of India
India FlagIndia
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Tomorrow
4:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
YBK Jaiswal
10 M • 1084 Runs • 60.22 Avg • 77.87 SR
Shubman Gill
9 M • 715 Runs • 47.67 Avg • 61.69 SR
R Ravindra
8 M • 846 Runs • 56.4 Avg • 60.73 SR
KS Williamson
8 M • 757 Runs • 50.47 Avg • 51.07 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Ashwin
9 M • 43 Wkts • 3.89 Econ • 40.11 SR
JJ Bumrah
9 M • 41 Wkts • 3.13 Econ • 31.56 SR
MJ Henry
5 M • 31 Wkts • 2.89 Econ • 33.9 SR
MJ Santner
5 M • 26 Wkts • 2.8 Econ • 46.34 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND
NZ
Player
Role
Rohit Sharma (c)
Top order Batter
Jasprit Bumrah (vc)
Bowler
Akash Deep 
Bowler
Ravichandran Ashwin 
Bowling Allrounder
Harshit Rana 
Bowler
Ravindra Jadeja 
Allrounder
Yashasvi Jaiswal 
Opening Batter
Dhruv Jurel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sarfaraz Khan 
Middle order Batter
Virat Kohli 
Top order Batter
Kuldeep Yadav 
Bowler
Mohammed Siraj 
Bowler
Rishabh Pant 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Axar Patel 
Allrounder
KL Rahul 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shubman Gill 
Opening Batter
Washington Sundar 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Series
New Zealand tour of India
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, Lunch 11.30-12.10, Tea 14.10-14.30, Close 16.30
Match days1,2,3,4,5 November 2024 - day (5-day match)
Umpires
England
Michael Gough
England
Richard Illingworth
TV Umpire
Australia
Paul Reiffel
Reserve Umpire
India
Rohan Pandit
Match Referee
Australia
David Boon
Language
English
Match Coverage
Team-man Tim and the art of letting go (only if he has to)

It's possible that Southee won't be in New Zealand's XI for the Mumbai Test, but the "team first" champion will accept it, as he always has

Stead 'very confident' Williamson will be available for start of home summer

Head coach said that rushing Williamson to India for the Mumbai Test "wasn't worth the risk"

Nothing's changed, India say, but the evidence suggests otherwise

There were funky lines drawn on the practice pitches, a serious focus on the sweep shot, and an army of net bowlers on the job to help the batters

India need Kohli and Rohit to regain their old aura

Test cricket, when your front men are scoring runs, is bliss. And that is what India will be searching for in Mumbai

Williamson to miss third India Test as well

NZC want to take a "cautious approach" to have him fit for the three England Tests at home

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND138419862.82
AUS128319062.50
SL95406055.56
NZ105506050.00
SA73314047.62
ENG199919340.79
PAK104604033.33
BAN93603330.56
WI91622018.52
Full Table