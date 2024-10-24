Matches (10)
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test at Pune, India vs New Zealand, Oct 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India
W
W
W
W
L
New Zealand
L
A
L
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 999 Runs • 55.5 Avg • 75.56 SR
IND9 M • 690 Runs • 46 Avg • 62.44 SR
9 M • 972 Runs • 60.75 Avg • 54.66 SR
7 M • 772 Runs • 59.38 Avg • 60.54 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND9 M • 45 Wkts • 3.01 Econ • 30.44 SR
9 M • 39 Wkts • 3.88 Econ • 39.61 SR
NZ6 M • 35 Wkts • 2.72 Econ • 38.42 SR
5 M • 26 Wkts • 3.21 Econ • 35.26 SR
Squad
IND
NZ
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|Test no. 2557
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, Lunch 11.30-12.10, Tea 14.10-14.30, Close 16.30
|Match days
|24,25,26,27,28 October 2024 - day (5-day match)
Language
English
Match Coverage
Mitchell: 'We can't change the wicket, but we'll find a way to adapt'
"I'm sure we'll come up with a plan and find a way to take 20 wickets and hopefully score a few runs as well"
Sarfaraz Khan inverts the 'V' in his search for victory
Behind the wicket is this unorthodox India batter's happy place
Pant and Gill likely to be fit to play Pune Test
Pant was sidelined for large parts of the first Test after taking a hit on the knee, while Gill was left out of the XI due to neck stiffness
Kane Williamson to miss second Test against India
New Zealand hope he will recover in time to play the third Test in Mumbai