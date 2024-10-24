Matches (10)
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test at Pune, India vs New Zealand, Oct 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Test, Pune, October 24 - 28, 2024, New Zealand tour of India
India FlagIndia
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Tomorrow
4:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:23
batters to watch(Recent stats)
YBK Jaiswal
10 M • 999 Runs • 55.5 Avg • 75.56 SR
Shubman Gill
9 M • 690 Runs • 46 Avg • 62.44 SR
KS Williamson
9 M • 972 Runs • 60.75 Avg • 54.66 SR
R Ravindra
7 M • 772 Runs • 59.38 Avg • 60.54 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JJ Bumrah
9 M • 45 Wkts • 3.01 Econ • 30.44 SR
R Ashwin
9 M • 39 Wkts • 3.88 Econ • 39.61 SR
MJ Henry
6 M • 35 Wkts • 2.72 Econ • 38.42 SR
W O'Rourke
5 M • 26 Wkts • 3.21 Econ • 35.26 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND
NZ
Player
Role
Rohit Sharma (c)
Top order Batter
Jasprit Bumrah (vc)
Bowler
Akash Deep 
Bowler
Ravichandran Ashwin 
Bowling Allrounder
Ravindra Jadeja 
Allrounder
Yashasvi Jaiswal 
Opening Batter
Dhruv Jurel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sarfaraz Khan 
Middle order Batter
Virat Kohli 
Top order Batter
Kuldeep Yadav 
Bowler
Mohammed Siraj 
Bowler
Rishabh Pant 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Axar Patel 
Allrounder
KL Rahul 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shubman Gill 
Opening Batter
Washington Sundar 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Series
New Zealand tour of India
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberTest no. 2557
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, Lunch 11.30-12.10, Tea 14.10-14.30, Close 16.30
Match days24,25,26,27,28 October 2024 - day (5-day match)
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Mitchell: 'We can't change the wicket, but we'll find a way to adapt'

"I'm sure we'll come up with a plan and find a way to take 20 wickets and hopefully score a few runs as well"

Sarfaraz Khan inverts the 'V' in his search for victory

Behind the wicket is this unorthodox India batter's happy place

Pant and Gill likely to be fit to play Pune Test

Pant was sidelined for large parts of the first Test after taking a hit on the knee, while Gill was left out of the XI due to neck stiffness

Kane Williamson to miss second Test against India

New Zealand hope he will recover in time to play the third Test in Mumbai

Pune set to roll out slow turner for second Test, with India looking to level series

The pitch, predominantly packed with black soil, will have lower bounce compared to the first Test in Bengaluru

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND128319868.06
AUS128319062.50
SL95406055.56
NZ94504844.44
ENG189819343.06
SA62312838.89
BAN83503334.38
PAK93602825.93
WI91622018.52
Full Table