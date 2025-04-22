Mitchell Santner - Wisden Trophy winner in 2024

At Pune in October, Mitchell Santner claimed arguably New Zealand's most significant Test figures. His 13 for 157 - seven for 53 and six for 104 - inspired their first series win in India. If Richard Hadlee's 15 for 123 at Brisbane in 1985-86 remains their best analysis, Santner's haul was of similar magnitude.

Twelve previous tours of India had brought New Zealand two wins and 17 defeats. Yet they were soon celebrating a 3-0 triumph, a margin India had not suffered at home since the all-conquering West Indians visited in 1983-84, for a six-match series. "To do that when we haven't been close before, especially on a pitch that suited them more than us, made it something to cherish," says Santner. "Two balls might have looked similar, but one would skid on, and one would spin. That's where my consistency helped."

Five victims were lbw, three bowled, and he followed a blueprint laid down by bowling coach Rangana Herath, a fellow slow left-armer who had taken 433 Test wickets for Sri Lanka. The plan involved subtle changes of pace, including deliveries below 55mph in pursuit of greater purchase than his Indian counterparts achieved. Essentially, he beat them at their own game.

"It involved setting similar fields to India, by putting catchers around the bat and fielders on the boundary," says Santner. He also credits the New Zealand batters. "We had a clear plan to put pressure back on their spinners. But when you're looking to block it out against Ashwin and Jadeja, that can work against you."

Santner also chipped in with 33 important runs in the first innings as wickets fell around him, and ran out Rishabh Pant for a duck in the fourth. His success was all the more extraordinary since in 28 Tests he had never taken more than three wickets in an innings. A workload beyond his usual four- and ten-over white-ball cameos required stamina.

"It was surreal, and a lot of hard work, especially in the second innings," he says. "We knew we had a pretty good total, and figured they'd try to play some shots, but we still had to bowl well. There were some happy boys after Tim [Southee] took the final catch. Winning in those conditions is definitely up there. We know how tough that place is to perform."