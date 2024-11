How often have three or more batters made maiden Test hundreds in the same innings?

There have now been ten clean sweeps away from home in Tests , again given a minimum of three matches. It's 11 if you count Australia's 3-0 win over Pakistan in 2002-03, when the first Test was played in Sri Lanka and the next two in Sharjah, as Australia were reluctant to go to Pakistan for security reasons. Pride of place has to go to West Indies, who won 5-0 in England in 1984. The others - all 3-0 away wins - were achieved by England in South Africa in 1895-96, in New Zealand in 1962-63, in Sri Lanka in 2018-19, and in Pakistan in 2022-23; by Australia in New Zealand in 1999-2000, in Sri Lanka in 2003-04, and in South Africa in 2005-06; and by India in Sri Lanka in 2017.