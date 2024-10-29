How often have India been whitewashed in a Test series at home?
Also, who was the fastest bowler to 300 Test wickets by time?
New Zealand had never previously won any of their 12 Test series in India, and indeed had won only two previous Tests there - in Nagpur in October 1969, and in Mumbai in November 1988. That first win enabled them to draw the series 1-1, and a two-match rubber in 2003-04 was drawn 0-0; India won the other ten. New Zealand have done much better at home, winning six series (and ten Tests overall).
You're right that Kagiso Rabada was the fastest to reach 300 Test wickets by balls bowled - he got there when he dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim during South Africa's recent Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur. That wicket came with Rabada's 11,817th legal delivery in a Test, 132.3 overs quicker than Waqar Younis (12,602), who himself was three balls quicker than Dale Steyn.
Zimbabwe ran up 344 for 4 in their match against Gambia in Nairobi last week, during the African qualifying tournament for the next T20 World Cup. It was not only the highest in a T20 international, but the biggest in any senior men's T20 match, beating Nepal's 314 for 3 against Mongolia in the Asian Games in Hangzhou (China) in September 2023. As mentioned two weeks ago in this column, there have been higher totals in women's T20 internationals.
Slow left-armer Prabath Jayasuriya currently averages 6.06 wickets per Test, a rate he'll have to sustain for a long time to stay ahead of Muthiah Muralidaran, who took 800 wickets in his 133-Test career, at the rate of 6.01 per match.
Offspinner Saim Ayub took the new ball for Pakistan in the third Test against England in Rawalpindi - a one-over spell before Noman Ali returned! He'd earlier opened the batting, and became the 70th man to do both in the same Test. There are now 154 instances in all, and two Indian allrounders lead the way: Manoj Prabhakar did it no fewer than 22 times, and ML Jaisimha 13. Next come Pakistan's Mudassar Nazar (nine times) and Abid Ali of India (six).
Steven Lynch is the editor of the updated edition of Wisden on the Ashes