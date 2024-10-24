Matches (5)
PAK vs ENG (1)
BAN vs SA (1)
Sub Regional Africa QLF (1)
IND Women vs NZ Women (1)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
Lunch
2nd Test, Pune, October 24 - 28, 2024, New Zealand tour of India
PrevNext
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
(31 ov) 91/2
India FlagIndia

Day 1 - Session 1: New Zealand chose to bat.

Current RR: 2.93
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 59
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 22/1 (2.20)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Report
Playing XI
News
Videos
Photos
Table
Bet
Report

New Zealand opt to bat, Santner in for Henry; India make three changes

Gill took his No. 3 position back as Rahul made way, while Washington and Akash Deep came into the bowling attack

Sidharth Monga
Sidharth Monga
24-Oct-2024 • 2 hrs ago
1:08

Manjrekar: Rank turner will be an acid test for New Zealand

Toss New Zealand chose to bat vs India
After he lost what proved to be a good toss to lose, Tom Latham won the one that is good to win. The Pune pitch was dry, especially in the good length for the spinners. It was a no-brainer that it was a bat-first pitch.
With Kane Williamson ruled out for this Test, New Zealand's batting remained the same. A glute niggle to Matt Henry resulted a change in the bowling. Mitchell Santner brought in the extra spin option, and also lengthened their batting. Santner came off a disappointing tour of Sri Lanka.
India made three changes. Washington Sundar, not even a part of the squad originally, waltzed into the XI at the expense of Kuldeep Yadav, whom the New Zealand batters didn't necessarily pick from the hand in Bengaluru. India perhaps wanted to lengthen their batting order, but also wanted that spin-bowling allrounder to take the ball away from the left-hand batters in the New Zealand line-up.
Shubman Gill came back to his No. 3 slot, and Sarfaraz Khan - his replacement - was rewarded for his 150 in the last Test. So making way for Gill was KL Rahul. The third change was like for like: Akash Deep replaced Mohammed Siraj, who has looked impressive in patches but hasn't picked the wickets India would have wanted him to.
New Zealand 1 Tom Latham (capt.), 2 Devon Conway, 3 Will Young, 4 Rachin Ravindra, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Tom Blundell (wk), 7 Glenn Phillips, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Will O'Rourke, 11 Ajaz Patel
India 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Rohit Sharma (capt.), 3 Shubman Gill, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Sarfaraz Khan, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Washington Sundar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Akash Deep
IndiaNew ZealandIndia vs New ZealandNew Zealand tour of IndiaICC World Test Championship

Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

New Zealand opt to bat, Santner in for Henry; India make three changes

Gill took his No. 3 position back as Rahul made way, while Washington and Akash Deep came into the bowling attack

New Zealand opt to bat, Santner in for Henry; India make three changes

India's invincibility under threat as NZ look to complete the impossible

India have made every effort possible to restore to this series the one major ingredient it had lacked up to this point: home advantage

India's invincibility under threat as NZ look to complete the impossible

New Zealand hope turning Pune pitch will play into their hands

Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra trust in their team's ability to adapt but don't want to go into the game with "too many preconceived ideas"

New Zealand hope turning Pune pitch will play into their hands

Gautam Gambhir backs KL Rahul, but will he play in Pune?

India coach says the team management backs Rahul and is unconcerned by the growing scrutiny of his form

Gautam Gambhir backs KL Rahul, but will he play in Pune?

Mitchell: 'We can't change the wicket, but we'll find a way to adapt'

"I'm sure we'll come up with a plan and find a way to take 20 wickets and hopefully score a few runs as well"

Mitchell: 'We can't change the wicket, but we'll find a way to adapt'
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
New Zealand Innings
Player NameRB
TWM Latham
lbw1522
DP Conway
not out46111
WA Young
caught1845
R Ravindra
not out510
Extras(b 4, lb 1, nb 2)
Total91(2 wkts; 31 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND128319868.06
AUS128319062.50
SL95406055.56
SA73314047.62
NZ94504844.44
ENG189819343.06
BAN93603330.56
PAK93602825.93
WI91622018.52
Full Table