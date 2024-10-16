Rain washes out first day in Bengaluru

Bengaluru did wake up to optimistic news as the expected apocalyptic rain had skirted the city. However, a drizzle of varying intensity - sometimes so fine that it wouldn't result in an interruption if pay was already on - continued until a big shower at 2.30pm put paid to all hopes of a toss on day one. Now that this will start as a Test of four days or fewer, a team wanting to enforce a follow-on will need to lead by 150 and not 200.