At the start of the series, Suryakumar Yadav had said he wanted his players to be selfless. And the players followed their captain's order to a T. Samson's innings in the first T20I was one such case. Given India were chasing only 128, he could have taken his time after a quick start but he was dismissed attempting a six. The second T20I in Delhi gave an even bigger example of that approach. Even after being reduced to 41 for 3 in the sixth over, they kept their foot on the pedal and eventually got 221 for 9. When everything went as per the plan in the third T20I, they posted 297 for 6, the second-highest total in the format