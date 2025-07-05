Sciver-Brunt out of remainder of T20I series, Bouchier called up
The ECB expects Nat Sciver-Brunt, who has a groin injury, to recover in time for the three-ODI series that will follow the five-match T20I series
In a blow for England, Nat Sciver-Brunt has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing five-match T20I series against India, where England are 2-1 down with two games to go. Maia Bouchier has replaced Sciver-Brunt in the squad, while Tammy Beaumont will continue to lead the side.
Sciver-Brunt had initially been ruled out of only the third T20I - which England won under Beaumont's captaincy on Friday to claw back in the series after defeats in the first two games - but scans have since confirmed that her left-groin injury wouldn't mend in time for her to take part in the series at all. Making the announcement, the ECB said Sciver-Brunt "is expected to be available for selection" for the three-match ODI series that will follow the T20Is.
Sciver-Brunt had led in the first two games, which India won by 97 runs courtesy a Smriti Mandhana century and by 24 runs after 63 each from Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur, and Sciver-Brunt didn't bowl at all in those two games. That she wouldn't bowl was decided prior to the series by the team management in a bid to manage her workload, and she contributed with the bat in the first game, where her 42-ball 66 was the only effort of note in England's 113 all out. She picked up the injury during the second game, where she scored 13.
When Beaumont was asked before the third T20I about Sciver-Brunt's possible availability for the last two games, she had said, "That's something we don't know just yet, our medical team are doing all they can. She's got a scan today, so we'll know more, but I think it's in the balance for Manchester. But, whether it's one game or a couple, I'm just hoping to put my hand up for the team and do the best I can, and will welcome Nat back with open arms whenever she's fit."
In Sciver-Brunt's absence, Beaumont led England to victory in what was her first match as captain in her 247th international match. She was chosen to lead England despite Sophia Dunkley being the designated vice-captain because of her greater experience at the highest level.
The fourth and fifth T20Is will be played on Wednesday (Manchester) and on Saturday (Birmingham).