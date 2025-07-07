Stats - Wiaan Mulder breaks records and Zimbabwe with 367*
Mulder had a shot at Lara's world-record 400* but SA declared at lunch with Mulder unbeaten
Wiaan Mulder became the second-fastest triple centurion in Test cricket • Zimbabwe Cricket
367* Wiaan Mulder's score against Zimbabwe in the second Test in Bulawayo. It is now the fifth-highest individual score in Test cricket, and the highest since Mahela Jayawardene's 374 at Colombo in 2006.
1 Number of South Africa batters to score a triple-hundred in Test cricket before Mulder. Hashim Amla had scored an unbeaten 311 against England in 2012 at The Oval.
Mulder's 367* is also the second-highest individual score by a South African in first-class cricket, behind the 390 by Stephen Cook for Lions against Warriors during the SuperSport Series in 2009-10.
1 Mulder also recorded the first triple-ton in Tests in Zimbabwe. He bettered Kumar Sangakkara's 270 in 2004, also in Bulawayo. His 367* is the second-highest Test score by any batter against Zimbabwe, behind Matthew Hayden's 380 at the WACA in 2003.
It's also the highest first-class score in the country. The previous highest was 306 by Mark Richardson for New Zealand A against Zimbabwe A in 2000.
297 Balls that Mulder needed to complete his triple-century, the second-fastest in Test cricket. Virender Sehwag holds the record, having taken only 278 balls for his triple-hundred against South Africa at Chennai in 2008.
Mulder took 27 more balls to bring up his 350, off 324 balls, the fastest by any batter in Test cricket. Hayden held the previous fastest 350, off 402 balls, also against Zimbabwe in 2003.
53 Number of boundaries that Mulder hit during his knock (49 fours and 4 sixes), the second most by any batter in a Test innings, behind 57 by John Edrich (52 fours and 5 sixes) during his 310* against New Zealand in 1965.
The 49 fours that Mulder hit are also the second most in a Test innings behind Edrich, who hit 52 fours during his unbeaten 310.
264* Mulder's score on Sunday was the second highest by any batter on the opening day of a Test match, behind only Don Bradman's 309* against England at Headingley in 1930.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo