Stats - Mulder only behind Bradman as SA rack up their highest total in a day

The 264* is also the most runs a South Africa batter has scored in a day's play. Mulder went past Gibbs' 228 against Pakistan in 2003. Overall, Mulder stands sixth in this list, with Don Bradman on the top after scoring 309 in a single day against England in Leeds in 1930. But considering only the opening day of a Test, Mulder's 264* is the second-best, behind Bradman's triple.