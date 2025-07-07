Mulder's 367* headlines SA's day of domination

Zimbabwe 170 (Williams 83*, Subrayen 4-42, Yusuf 2-20) and 51 for 1 (f/o) (Kaitano 34, Myers 11, Bosch 1-21) trail South Africa 626 for 5 dec (Mulder 367*, Bedingham 82, Chivanga 2-112) by 405 runs

July 7, 2025 may not invoke the same grand feeling of that unforgettable summer afternoon at Lord's last month, but it'll still have a reverence of its own for Wiaan Mulder , who, only weeks earlier, stood on the winner's podium as a newly crowned World Test Champion.

One of cricket's most iconic and celebrated records - Brian Lara's majestic 400 not out, which he held like a crown jewel after reclaiming it from Matthew Hayden - was in real danger of being knocked off its perch after 21 long years. When Mulder, South Africa 's stand-in captain, went into the lunch interval unbeaten on 367, it seemed a matter of time before history books would be rewritten. Then came a quiet message from the change room, like a bolt from the blue. South Africa had declared. Mulder had declared.

"Why did he do that?" is a question that lingered on for much of the day as Zimbabwe collapsed in just 43 overs, and were asked to follow-on. With so much time left in the match, the decision will be rightly debated for a while. Sure, barring Blessing Muzarabani , the quality of Zimbabwe's attack was hardly Test class, but the opportunity to etch yourself into Test history doesn't come knocking everyday.

South Africa declared on 626 for 5. Mulder's feat became all the more special as it came in front of his father, who had made the trip to soak in the occasion after he had been informed of Mulder's promotion to captaincy in the lead-up to the game after Keshav Maharaj had been ruled out due to an injury. Along the way, Mulder may have cemented himself as South Africa's new No. 3, a spot once occupied by legends he may have grown up watching, Jacques Kallis and Hashim Amla among them.

In the morning session, every run or over carried the weight of a milestone either impending or ticked off. Records came; records went . Mulder went past some heavyweights in South Africa: Gary Kirsten, Daryl Cullinan, Graeme Smith and AB de Villiers. And soon after his triple-ton, he went past 311 to eclipse Amla, and achieve the highest Test score by a South African.

Mulder could've chosen a calmer, more serene path if he had wished. South Africa's run-scoring on the opening day, where they surged to 465 for 4, meant time was never going to be a consideration. Mulder, though, had other ideas. Except for his first boundary very early in the day off Muzarabani, off a streaky edge that flew through vacant third slip, there was control and authority in every stoke he played and every run he ran.

Mulder's authority stemmed from his own confidence, and Zimbabwe's hit-me lengths. Without any swing on offer, even with the second new ball that they took late on the opening day, the pacers erred on the shorter side and kept getting punished square of the wicket on both sides. When spin came on, Mulder channeled the golfer in him to club them downtown. He hit 49 fours and four sixes in all - one of them landed out of the ground - forcing them to bring out a different ball.

Wiaan Mulder and Dewald Brevis added 88 off just 94 balls for the fifth wicket • Zimbabwe Cricket

Amid Mulder's run-fest, that South Africa lost Dewald Brewis was lost on everyone. He survived on 24 when Craig Ervine put down a regulation chance in the fifth over off Muzarabani at slip, but couldn't capitalise. On 35, Brevis attempted to flay a cut, only to get a thick outside edge to the wicketkeeper. Kyle Verreynne then came and enjoyed a good hit out to remain unbeaten on 42.

The day's big moment - Mulder's triple - arrived in the 101st over when he clipped a low full toss off Tanaka Chivanga to fine leg to wild applause and cheer from his team-mates on the balcony. It had come off 297 balls, the second-fastest in Test history, behind Virender Sehwag's that had come off 278 balls against South Africa in Chennai 17 years ago.

After Mulder got past the 300, there was carnage aplenty as Muzarabani was dispatched for three boundaries in an over, the third of those helping him surpass Amla. There was more punishment in the next as Mulder cleared his front leg to wallop him out of the ground to enter the 360s. This is when everyone seemed to be readying for the moment, when the declaration came.

Mulder wasn't done yet. With the ball, he took out Wesley Madhevere and Ervine in quick succession. Madhevere was out to a nip-backer that flattened the stumps; Ervine was felled by an effort ball that lifted off the deck to have him fend one into the hand of backward point. Mulder's fiery spell wasn't the highlight, though. Debutant Prenelan Subrayen and Senuran Muthusamy's flight and loop were equally noteworthy. Subrayen ended with 4 for 42.

Sean Williams , who spent much of the first evening and the opening session on the sidelines due to an illness, came out swinging and raised his half-century off just 32 balls, the fastest by a Zimbabwean. But he ran out of partners, and remained stuck on 83 as last man Chivanga's wicket meant Zimbabwe were bundled out for 170.