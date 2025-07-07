Mulder moves to fifth - Five highest individual scores in Test cricket history

Wiaan Mulder, South Africa's stand-in captain for the second Test against Zimbabwe was just 33 short of scaling Mount 400, but decided to declare the innings at lunch on the second day. He finished unbeaten on 367, which is now the fifth-highest score in the history of Test cricket. Who are the names ahead of him? Here's a list of the top five highest scores in Test history.

Brian Lara on his way to 400 against England in 2004 • Getty Images

Brian Lara - 400* against England (2004) Antigua Recreation Ground, St John's

He had done it once and held the record for more than nine years before Matthew Hayden broke it. So, he decided to do it again, both times against England, both times in Antigua. West Indies trailing 3-0 in the four-match series batted first in the final Test and lost opener Daren Ganga early. In came Lara in the 14th over of the innings and could not be dislodged as the hosts declared their innings on 751 for 5 after 202 overs. In between, he plundered a hapless England bowling attack.

Lara reached his century off 131 balls, his double ton off 260 and then his triple century in 404 balls. And then on the third morning, six months after losing his record for the highest Test score, Lara reclaimed it with a fine sweep off spinner Gareth Batty, going past Hayden's 380. It didn't take him long to become the first and so far, the only batter in Test history to reach 400 getting there with a sweep to deep square leg. He finished unbeaten on 400 off 582 balls, his innings laced with 43 fours and four sixes as West Indies declared.

Matthew Hayden celebrates his world-record score of 380 • Hamish Blair/Getty Images

Matthew Hayden - 380 against Zimbabwe (2003) WACA, Perth

For the first time in more than 45 years, a non-West Indian batter held the record for the highest score in Test cricket. It was Hayden who decided to unleash his fury on Zimbabwe and their bowlers had no answers.

Zimbabwe had a bowl in the first Test against Australia at the WACA, in Perth, a decision they would later regret. Hayden opened the innings and for the next 146-odd overs, he sent the Zimbabwe bowlers to all corners of the WACA.

Hayden became only the fourth Australia batter to reach a triple century in Test cricket when he pushed Heath Streak to mid-off, reaching the mark in 362 balls on the second day. It didn't take him long to overhaul Lara's record for the highest Test score by pushing Ray Price to long-on as the whole of WACA was on its feet. Hayden failed to reach the 400 mark though falling on 380, his innings consisting of 38 fours and 11 sixes.

Brian Lara drives during his 375 • PA Photos

Brian Lara - 375 against England (1994) Antigua Recreation Ground, St John's

In 1994, it was 25-year-old Lara who etched his name in the record books by breaking Sir Garfield Sobers' long-standing record. Having already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, West Indies went into the fifth Test against England brimming with confidence.

The hosts slipped to 12 for 2 inside but then Lara owned the stage. He reached his century on day one before tripling it by the end of day two. On day three, he overhauled Sobers' 365* with a pull off fast bowler Chris Lewis as Antigua erupted in joy. Lara finally fell for 375 off 538 balls, smashing 45 fours during his knock.

Mahela Jayawardene smashed a Sri Lanka record • Getty Images

Mahela Jayawardene - 374 against South Africa (2006) Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo

In 2006, the then-Sri Lanka captain Jayawardene came mighty close to overhauling the record for the highest Test score. South Africa batted first in the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo and were skittled for 169. Sri Lanka slipped to 14 for 2 inside four overs, but then Kumar Sangakkara and Jayawardene joined forces. And they batted, and batted… and batted.

The duo added a world-record 624 runs for the third wicket as South Africa wilted. Sangakkara's innings ended on 287 on the third day but Jayawardene became just the second Sri Lanka batter to record a triple century. He reached there with a drive through covers off 491 balls. He fell on 374 to Andre Nel. Jayawardene faced 572 balls and hit 43 fours and a six during his innings.

Wiaan Mulder became the second fastest triple centurion in Test cricket • Zimbabwe Cricket

Wiaan Mulder - 367* against Zimbabwe (2025) Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

The newest entrant into the 300 club, Mulder, had every chance to overhaul Lara's record of 400 but chose not to go for it. But he did break a number of records on his way to an unbeaten 367.

Standing in as captain in the second Test against Zimbabwe , Mulder ended the first day on 264. On the second day, he quickly became the first South African captain and second player after Hashim Amla to record a Test triple ton, reaching there with a flick to deep square leg.