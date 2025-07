Maharaj ruled out of second Zimbabwe Test, Mulder to captain South Africa

This will be Mulder's first time of leading a team in first-class cricket. He has made 87 red-ball appearances, 20 of them in Tests. His only experience of captaining the team came for Leicestershire in the quarter-final of the One Day Cup 2022 against Kent. Mulder is coming off a productive match, scoring his Test best of 147 in the second innings to follow his four-wicket haul in the first innings.