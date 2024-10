Mayank's fitness, Jadeja's replacement among India's priorities in Bangladesh T20Is

After a stellar IPL 2024, Sanju Samson was named in India's T20 World Cup squad. But with Rishabh Pant also in the side, he did not get a game. Samson toured Zimbabwe, where he scored 58 off 45 balls in the last T20I, but it was followed by two ducks in two innings in Sri Lanka. While Samson has played most of his cricket in the middle order, he may have to open the innings against Bangladesh. And it is not something completely new for him: he has opened 45 times in T20 cricket, including five times for India. He will carry the confidence of scoring a brisk hundred and two 40s in the Duleep Trophy, albeit in a different format.