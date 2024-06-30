Ravindra Jadeja retires from T20 internationals a day after India's World Cup triumph
He became the third member of India's squad, behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to bow out of the format after the Barbados final
Ravindra Jadeja has become the third senior cricketer to retire from T20 internationals at the end of India's triumphant run at the T20 World Cup 2024. Following the announcements from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Jadeja "bid farewell" to the format through a post on his Instagram account.
"With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals," Jadeja wrote a day after India's win over South Africa in a thrilling World Cup final in Bridgetown. "Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I've always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats.
"Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 international career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support."
Jadeja retires after 74 T20I appearances, including every match in India's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. He didn't have too big a role to play at the World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean, though, facing just 22 balls in five innings, in which he scored 35 runs, and sending down 14 overs, picking up one wicket at an economy rate of 7.57. Overall, Jadeja has 54 wickets in the format at an economy of 7.13 and 515 runs at a strike rate of 127.16.
Jadeja, 35 is a much-decorated player in the IPL, where he has won four titles, three with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and one, in the inaugural season in 2008, with Rajasthan Royals (RR), which was before he had made his international debut which came in 2009.
One of a handful of cricketers who have been part of all three international sides for India for a while now, Jadeja will continue to be available for Tests and ODIs, where he has turned out 72 and 197 times respectively. In Tests, he has 3036 runs (average of 36.14) and 294 wickets (24.13), and in ODIs, he has 2756 runs (32.42) and 220 wickets (36.07), and is considered one of the finest all-round fielders in the world.