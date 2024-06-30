Ravindra Jadeja retires from T20 internationals a day after India's World Cup triumph

He became the third member of India's squad, behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to bow out of the format after the Barbados final

"With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals," Jadeja wrote a day after India's win over South Africa in a thrilling World Cup final in Bridgetown. "Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I've always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats.

"Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 international career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support."

Jadeja retires after 74 T20I appearances, including every match in India's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. He didn't have too big a role to play at the World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean, though, facing just 22 balls in five innings, in which he scored 35 runs, and sending down 14 overs, picking up one wicket at an economy rate of 7.57. Overall, Jadeja has 54 wickets in the format at an economy of 7.13 and 515 runs at a strike rate of 127.16.

Jadeja, 35 is a much-decorated player in the IPL, where he has won four titles, three with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and one, in the inaugural season in 2008, with Rajasthan Royals (RR), which was before he had made his international debut which came in 2009.