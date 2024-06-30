Rohit Sharma joins Kohli in retiring from T20Is after World Cup triumph

"This was my last [T20I] game as well," Rohit said at the press conference after the final. "No better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted, I wanted to win the cup.

"I wanted this badly. Very hard to put in words. It was a very emotional moment for me. I was very desperate for this title in my life. Happy that we eventually crossed the line."

Rohit leaves the format as its highest scorer - 4231 runs in 159 matches - and also holds the record for the most centuries (five) in T20 internationals. He's won two T20 World Cup titles: the inaugural one as a player in 2007 and now as captain in 2024.

Rohit and Kohli's retirement from the T20I format was not entirely unexpected. Both players had not played any T20Is after India's semi-final defeat in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final, and only resumed playing T20Is in January this year - with the focus on the 2024 T20 World Cup.