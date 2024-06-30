Matches (16)
T20 World Cup (1)
IND v SA [W] (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
RHF Trophy (4)
News

Rohit Sharma joins Kohli in retiring from T20Is after World Cup triumph

India captain signs off as the highest run-scorer in the format

ESPNcricinfo staff
29-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
Rohit Sharma plants the Indian flag in the Bridgetown turf, India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup final, Bridgetown, Barbados, June 29, 2024

Rohit Sharma plants the Indian flag on the Kensington Oval outfield after winning the T20 World Cup  •  ICC/Getty Images

Rohit Sharma has joined Virat Kohli in retiring from T20 internationals after India won the World Cup by beating South Africa in a thrilling final in Barbados. He confirmed that he would continue to play ODIs and Tests.
"This was my last [T20I] game as well," Rohit said at the press conference after the final. "No better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted, I wanted to win the cup.
"I wanted this badly. Very hard to put in words. It was a very emotional moment for me. I was very desperate for this title in my life. Happy that we eventually crossed the line."
Rohit leaves the format as its highest scorer - 4231 runs in 159 matches - and also holds the record for the most centuries (five) in T20 internationals. He's won two T20 World Cup titles: the inaugural one as a player in 2007 and now as captain in 2024.
Rohit and Kohli's retirement from the T20I format was not entirely unexpected. Both players had not played any T20Is after India's semi-final defeat in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final, and only resumed playing T20Is in January this year - with the focus on the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Rohit finished the tournament as the second highest run-scorer - 257 at a strike rate of 156.70 - in difficult batting conditions in the USA and the West Indies. He took on the responsibility of giving India fast starts with his attacking approach, and scored crucial match-winning half-centuries in their last Super Eight game against Australia and the semi-final against England.
Rohit SharmaIndiaIndia vs South AfricaICC Men's T20 World Cup

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback