Stats - India first team to win the men's T20 World Cup unbeaten

India also joined West Indies and England as the only sides with two men's T20 World Cup titles in the bag

Rohit Sharma won eight out of nine this tournament, with one washout • AFP/Getty Images

India's eight consecutive wins in completed games is the joint-longest winning streak for any team in the men's T20 World Cup. Australia won eight successive games across the 2022 and 2024 editions, while South Africa was on an eight-match winning streak before Saturday's defeat.

8-1 - Win-loss record of the - Win-loss record of the teams winning the toss in the finals of the men's T20 World Cup. The only team to win a final despite losing the toss was Sri Lanka against Pakistan in 2009.

It is only the third instance of a team winning a men's T20 World Cup final while defending a total . India against Pakistan in 2007 and West Indies against Sri Lanka in 2012 won the final while batting first.

2 - India is now the - India is now the third team to win the men's T20 World Cup for the second time, having won the inaugural 2007 edition. West Indies were the first team with two titles, having won in 2012 and 2016, while England won in 2010 and 2022.

9 - Players to be part of - Players to be part of two men's T20 World Cup final wins - Rohit Sharma was added to the list on Saturday. Eight West Indies players were part of their both title wins - Daren Sammy, Marlon Samuels, Chris Gayle, Johnson Charles, Dwayne Bravo, Samuel Badree, Andre Russell and Denesh Ramdin.

176 for 7 - India's total against South Africa on Saturday is the - India's total against South Africa on Saturday is the highest by any team in the final of the men's T20 World Cup. Australia's 173 for 2 in a run chase against New Zealand in 2021 was the previous highest. The 345 runs scored in Bridgetown is the joint-highest aggregate for a men's T20 World Cup final.

23 - Balls Heinrich Klaasen needed for his fifty against India, the fastest in any men's World Cup final. The previous quickest was off 31 balls by Mitchell Marsh against New Zealand in the 2021 T20 World Cup final.

16.95 - Per cent of the target that South Africa needed at the start of the 16th over with six wickets in hand - 30 runs out of 177. It is the second-lowest percentage of the target runs any team failed to chase in the last five overs (16-20) of a men's T20I with six or more wickets in hand, where ball-by-ball data is available.

New Zealand needed 15.06 % of their target at the start of the 16th over - 141 for 3 chasing 166 against South Africa in 2012 . They ended up losing by three runs, finishing on 162 for 7.

16 - Player-of-the-Match awards for Virat Kohli in the T20I format - the most for any player - Player-of-the-Match awards for Virat Kohli in the T20I format - the most for any player in men's T20Is , surpassing Suryakumar Yadav's 15. Eight of Kohli's 16 match awards have come in the men's T20 World Cup, while no one else has more than five

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

37y, 60d - Rohit's age on Saturday, making him the oldest captain to win a T20 World Cup. He is also the - Rohit's age on Saturday, making him the oldest captain to win a T20 World Cup. He is also the second-oldest captain to win an ICC tournament final, behind Imran Khan, who was 39 year and 172 days old when Pakistan defeated England in the 1992 ODI World Cup final.

8-0 - Rohit's win-loss record as captain in T20 finals - six with Mumbai Indians and two for India. Only MS Dhoni has - Rohit's win-loss record as captain in T20 finals - six with Mumbai Indians and two for India. Only MS Dhoni has won more men's T20 finals as captain than Rohit, nine out of 15.

This is also the 11th T20 final where Rohit was part of the winning side of the 12 he has played. Only Dwayne Bravo (17), Kieron Pollard (16) and Shoaib Malik (15) have more men's T20 final wins than Rohit.

49 - Wins for Rohit as captain out of the 62 T20Is where he led India, the most for anyone - Wins for Rohit as captain out of the 62 T20Is where he led India, the most for anyone in men's T20Is , surpassing Babar Azam's 48. India have lost only 12 T20Is under Rohit's captaincy, while another game ended in a tie, which India went on to win in the Super Over.