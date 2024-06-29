Matches (6)
India vs South Africa, Final at Bridgetown, T20 World Cup, Jun 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Bridgetown, June 29, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
India FlagIndia
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RG Sharma
10 M • 369 Runs • 46.13 Avg • 159.74 SR
S Dube
10 M • 230 Runs • 38.33 Avg • 129.21 SR
Q de Kock
10 M • 264 Runs • 26.4 Avg • 149.15 SR
RR Hendricks
10 M • 149 Runs • 16.56 Avg • 100.67 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Arshdeep Singh
9 M • 18 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 11.33 SR
JJ Bumrah
7 M • 13 Wkts • 4.13 Econ • 11.84 SR
A Nortje
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.7 Econ • 17.07 SR
K Rabada
8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.89 Econ • 13.5 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
IND
SA
PLAYER
ROLE
Rohit Sharma (c)
Top order Batter
Hardik Pandya (vc)
Allrounder
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah 
Bowler
Yuzvendra Chahal 
Bowler
Shivam Dube 
Allrounder
Ravindra Jadeja 
Allrounder
Yashasvi Jaiswal 
Opening Batter
Virat Kohli 
Top order Batter
Kuldeep Yadav 
Bowler
Mohammed Siraj 
Bowler
Rishabh Pant 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Axar Patel 
Bowling Allrounder
Sanju Samson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Suryakumar Yadav 
Batter
Match details
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Series
Season2024
Match numberT20I no. 2729
Match days29 June 2024 - day (20-over match)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup News

Axar's powerplay plan: Make it difficult for England 'without doing anything extraordinary'

On a tricky pitch in a stop-start game, he stepped up with both ball and bat to KO defending champions England

Rohit Sharma, and India, earn their rewards for being brave

Only three runs separated India's totals in Adelaide 2022 and Guyana 2024, but in every other sense the innings were a world apart

Stagnant England endure a pasting that had been in the post since Adelaide

Buttler insists England bow out with pride, but three losses to four major opponents begs to differ

'Outplayed' Buttler wishes he had bowled Moeen on turning Providence pitch

England suffer a 68-run loss in Guyana as India avenge 2022 defeat, also at the semi-final stage

Rohit highlights playing to the conditions as India's 'success story so far'

He also lauded the spinners who applied the brakes on England, as India made their third consecutive ICC final across formats

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Super Eights, Group 1
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND33062.017
AFG3214-0.305
AUS3122-0.331
BAN3030-1.709
Super Eights, Group 2
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA33060.599
ENG32141.992
WI31220.963
USA3030-3.906
Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND43071.137
USA42150.127
PAK42240.294
CAN4123-0.493
IRE4031-1.293
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS44082.791
ENG42153.611
SCOT42151.255
NAM4132-2.585
OMA4040-3.062
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
WI44083.257
AFG43161.835
NZ42240.415
UGA4132-4.510
PNG4040-1.268
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA44080.470
BAN43160.616
SL41230.863
NED4132-1.358
NEP4031-0.542
