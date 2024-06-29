Matches (6)
T20 World Cup (2)
IND v SA [W] (1)
SL vs WI [W] (1)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
WI Academy in IRE (1)
India vs South Africa, Final at Bridgetown, T20 World Cup, Jun 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Final, Bridgetown, June 29, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
IND Win & Bat
SA Win & Bat
IND Win & Bowl
SA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India
A
W
W
W
W
South Africa
W
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 00:12
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND10 M • 369 Runs • 46.13 Avg • 159.74 SR
IND10 M • 230 Runs • 38.33 Avg • 129.21 SR
10 M • 264 Runs • 26.4 Avg • 149.15 SR
10 M • 149 Runs • 16.56 Avg • 100.67 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND9 M • 18 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 11.33 SR
IND7 M • 13 Wkts • 4.13 Econ • 11.84 SR
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.7 Econ • 17.07 SR
8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.89 Econ • 13.5 SR
SQUAD
IND
SA
PLAYER
ROLE
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
Match details
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|T20I no. 2729
|Match days
|29 June 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Men's T20 World Cup News
Axar's powerplay plan: Make it difficult for England 'without doing anything extraordinary'
On a tricky pitch in a stop-start game, he stepped up with both ball and bat to KO defending champions England
Rohit Sharma, and India, earn their rewards for being brave
Only three runs separated India's totals in Adelaide 2022 and Guyana 2024, but in every other sense the innings were a world apart
Stagnant England endure a pasting that had been in the post since Adelaide
Buttler insists England bow out with pride, but three losses to four major opponents begs to differ
'Outplayed' Buttler wishes he had bowled Moeen on turning Providence pitch
England suffer a 68-run loss in Guyana as India avenge 2022 defeat, also at the semi-final stage