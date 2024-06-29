Ind vs SA Live Report - India in rebuild mode after SA run rampant

Huge cheer around the ground as they realise Rohit has won the toss. He's basing his decision on having played a game in Barbados already, where they batted first again and scored 181. "We have to find ways to stay under control. Everyone has their own way. Just stay calm and controlled." Same team
Aiden Markram says he would've preferred to bat as well. Dry pitch, he says. Subtext: there might be grip and turn later. "Really striving for that perfect game. Although we'll be happy to get as close to it as possible. This is the opportunity the guys have all wanted." Same team
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.
South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 David Miller, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Heinrich Klaasen 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi