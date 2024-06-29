Matches (15)
IND v SA [W] (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
RHF Trophy (4)
Final, Bridgetown, June 29, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
India FlagIndia
(14.4/20 ov) 116/4
South Africa FlagSouth Africa

India chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 7.90
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 46/1 (9.20)
forecasterLive Forecast:IND 173
Updated 2 mins ago • Published Today

Ind vs SA Live Report - India in rebuild mode after SA run rampant

By Alagappan Muthu

Bang it in

There's a bit of bounce that's helping SA's tall bowlers. Jansen, their tallest, was routinely getting too big for Kohli as he attempted to hook him. Going into the wicket has definitely helped them keep control. They're better used to banging on that kind of length. India, though, prefer pitching it up and right now the stats suggest that isn't quite the best way to go about things.
1

Axar run-out

Ohhhh Quinny Quinnnyyyy!
He's run-out Axar Patel after the ball clipped Kohli's pads and came through to the keeper. Incredible presence of mind to see the non-striker off his crease.
Even as the throw went off to the boundary, de Kock had a huge smile on his face. He knew what he's done and replays confirm it. Axar's done a job. He prevented the batting from collapsing and saving India's hitters until they have a better point of entry. Now its over to Dube and Hardik to show the gamble was worth it.
2

Shamsi keeps it tight

He's actually bowling a lot like Kuldeep Yadav. The new and improved version. Quicker through the air. And a straighter arm on release than is typical of wristspinners. He's focused on keeping all three stumps in play, and from there, he's getting both ways turn. It's been hard to line him up.
3 boundaries that SA have given up in the seven overs since the powerplay
2
4
5
4

Halfway

Kohli: 14 off 5. Then 22 off 24. He's left it all on Axar to play the attacking role and though he's managed a couple of sixes, you'd think South Africa are more than happy with proceedings so far. India 75 for 3 after 10. ESPNcricinfo forecaster says they are on course to reach 171.
India must believe that in a World Cup final, they could still be able to work with a par total. And not for nothing, they have the best bowling attack in the comp.
7
18
5
3

Markram's SA

Aiden Markram was the first male South Africa captain to lift a World Cup. He was 19.
RESULT
Pakistan Under-19s Flag

Pakistan Under-19s

131
South Africa Under-19s Flag

South Africa Under-19s

(42.1/50 ov, T:132) 134/4

S Africa U19 won by 6 wickets (with 47 balls remaining)

He's been the chosen one forever. And this tournament has been the making of him. Not so much as a batter, because he is already one of the world's best, and he became that after undergoing serious struggle. There was a time when he was an opening bat. There was a time when even whispering the name Rangana Herath would've given him PTSD. That's all in the past because he showed the strength to reinvent himself.
Virtually all of South Africa's games in this World Cup have gone into the final over with the result nowhere near clear. Markram kept his men in the fight, under him, they've shown they are not daunted by either the occasion or the pain that comes with loss. That's the kind of leader you plumb your depths for.
5
4

Kohli's game

There was another man tracking that ball all the way into the hands. Virat Kohli. HIs head fell straight away as he realised what had happened. This game is on him now, or at least, that's how he's playing. He's not taking any risks. He's focused simply on turning the good balls that SA are racking up into singles and waiting on the bad ones to put them away.
8 aggressive shots attempted by India since that double-wicket second over from SA. They're definitely in regroup mode
7
5
6
3

SKY falls

Rabada strikes! SA BOOMIN!
Its a shot he likes playing, the whip over fine leg. There was pace on the ball. Surya is an expert at harnessing it. Shifts inside the line. Works his wrists over on contact. That routine has fetched him six so many times. But here, it lands in Heinrich Klaasen's hands. Lovely catch too. Saw it all the way and was never in doubt.
Matt Roller from Kensington: Wow, big response to that wicket from SA. Whole team runs down to long leg to celebrate with Klaasen, Rabada absolutely pumped and sprints down clenching both fists. Superb judgement of the catch given the stiff breeze
India have gone for their circuit breaker now, Axar Patel promoted. This is very much not plan A for them.
8
6
7
14

Pant falls

4
4
W
W
So first over to India. Second over to South Africa. This final is already cookin.
Maharaj's full tosses have really been magic in this tournament. He stopped Bangladesh winning a straight-forward game in the group stages. Now he gets rid of Pant, a left-hand batter, who theoretically should've had the upper hand against his left-arm spin.
Now do India reassess? Or do they keep coming hard? Rohit has been their clearest source of impetus at the top of the order. SA have given themselves a HUGE chance getting rid of him early.
2
3
8
19

Rohit falls

There is turn. And bounce. Keshav Maharaj - as prophesised by Nagraj Gollapudi yesterday - takes the new ball and creates uncertainty.
The funny thing though, the two best balls he bowled, went for four. Top-edge on the cut. And a reverse sweep that once again showcases just how much of a changed batter Rohit Sharma is.
In the effort to keep going, to keep the pressure on, to find a score that will suffocate the opposition, Rohit looks for more boundaries. This is the way he wants his team to play and so he plays that way too. Even if it leads to situations like this, where he finds square leg on the sweep. The ball was there for the shot. He nailed it.
1
1
9

Kohli gets going

1
4
4
2
4
Two freebies from Marco Jansen. Perhaps a sign of nerves. He's gone half-volley, one too wide, one too straight, and been pasted on either side of the wicket. Lovely balance from Virat Kohli, especially to the second boundary, which did swing into him a bit. One over in and he's already got his third-highest score in the tournament.
15 runs to kick off the final. That's the second-most runs that India have scored in an over in T20 World Cups
4
4
3
1

History

2 wins out of 7 for teams batting first in the T20 World Cup final - by India in 2007 and WI in 2012. This game, btw, is the 100th T20 hosted by Kensington Oval in Barbados
1
3
1
2

Toss: India bat

Huge cheer around the ground as they realise Rohit has won the toss. He's basing his decision on having played a game in Barbados already, where they batted first again and scored 181. "We have to find ways to stay under control. Everyone has their own way. Just stay calm and controlled." Same team
Aiden Markram says he would've preferred to bat as well. Dry pitch, he says. Subtext: there might be grip and turn later. "Really striving for that perfect game. Although we'll be happy to get as close to it as possible. This is the opportunity the guys have all wanted." Same team
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.
South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 David Miller, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Heinrich Klaasen 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi
3
5
3
3

The hype

4
3
4
1

Welcome!

They are out in search of the tangible. The trophy they want is tangible. The title they want is tangible. They have spent their lives in pursuit of this goal. And we’ve been there with them. Watching them. Living through them. Lifting them up. Cursing them out. Connected through time and space. Bound by means that cannot really be explained except that its always been there and it always will be. We don’t need a trophy to show that our support is real. They don’t need a trophy to show that their dedication is real. But its on offer so lets try to take it.
The T20 World Cup is already becoming a remarkable piece of silverware. It came into being less than two decades ago but is already gaining ground on more established tournaments. So for 40 overs - give or take a Super Over - nothing will matter as much as the ball and bat they will be holding in their hands. But after that, whether they win or lose, both India and South Africa should be reminded that they are excellent teams and exceptional people. They should both be able to share their love with family. Toast their time with colleagues. Chase after their children. Enjoy the compassion of their fans. If any of that is contingent on the colour of the medal around their necks, we're doing something really wrong.
9
15
3
3
All Match News

Luggage holds sway over historical baggage in tight turnaround to final

Heartbreak or glory, India and South Africa are already winners

Unbeaten India and South Africa come face to face in bid for glory

For South Africa, and those who know what they know

India Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
RG Sharma
caught95
V Kohli
not out4542
RR Pant
caught02
SA Yadav
caught34
AR Patel
run out4731
S Dube
not out84
Extras(w 4)
Total116(4 wkts; 14.4 ovs)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Super Eights, Group 1
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND33062.017
AFG3214-0.305
AUS3122-0.331
BAN3030-1.709
Super Eights, Group 2
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA33060.599
ENG32141.992
WI31220.963
USA3030-3.906
Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND43071.137
USA42150.127
PAK42240.294
CAN4123-0.493
IRE4031-1.293
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS44082.791
ENG42153.611
SCOT42151.255
NAM4132-2.585
OMA4040-3.062
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
WI44083.257
AFG43161.835
NZ42240.415
UGA4132-4.510
PNG4040-1.268
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA44080.470
BAN43160.616
SL41230.863
NED4132-1.358
NEP4031-0.542
Full Table