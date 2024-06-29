Ind vs SA Live Report - India in rebuild mode after SA run rampant

They are out in search of the tangible. The trophy they want is tangible. The title they want is tangible. They have spent their lives in pursuit of this goal. And we’ve been there with them. Watching them. Living through them. Lifting them up. Cursing them out. Connected through time and space. Bound by means that cannot really be explained except that its always been there and it always will be. We don’t need a trophy to show that our support is real. They don’t need a trophy to show that their dedication is real. But its on offer so lets try to take it.