Rohit: Suryakumar's catch 'the moment' of 2024 T20 World Cup final

South Africa needed 16 runs off the last over in their chase of 177, with Miller on strike. Hardik Pandya had the ball, and he started off with a wide full toss that Miller launched down the ground. Suryakumar ran to his left from long-off and grabbed the ball, before lobbing it up as momentum took him over the boundary rope, and then got back inside to complete the catch.

"Even after [the catch], the umpires sent it up to the third umpire and it was being checked whether Surya caught the ball or not, and everyone's hearts were in their mouths," Rohit told JioHotstar in a video to celebrate the one-year anniversary of India lifting the trophy.

"I thought it had gone [for a six]. Because I was at [long-on], I was standing opposite Surya. I was already thinking '10 needed off five balls', but then I saw that it's coming to Surya.

"It would have taken a blinder to take that catch. It would have taken a lot of effort to take that catch. Because when it was in the air, it looked like it'll cross the rope easily. But the way the wind was blowing, that pulled the ball a little bit into the ground I think.

"I was standing with Surya when they were checking the catch and I told him 'You only tell me [if it was a catch or not], I don't want to look [at the big screen]'," Rohit said.

"'No, no I caught it.' But then I saw him on the side telling someone 'Maybe, I don't know. But I caught it'. And then they showed the zoom camera, and when the ball or feet touch the boundary rope, it moves, but nothing happened. So we were a little happy. But unless it comes on the board, you never know what the third umpire is thinking," Rohit said, recalling the catch.

Eye-conic - How Suryakumar Yadav caught David Miller out • Getty Images

South Africa only managed eight runs off that 20th over, as India sealed their second T20 World Cup trophy with a seven-run victory.

India won the toss in the final, and got off to a good start with the bat. Three boundaries from Kohli in the first over, and then two from Rohit in the second saw them race to 23 off the first eight deliveries.

But things took a turn when Keshav Maharaj dismissed Rohit and Rishabh Pant in the second over, and Kagiso Rabada removed Suryakumar to leave India three down in the powerplay.

"When we lost those three wickets up front, there were obviously a lot of nerves in the dressing room," Rohit said. "I was panicking. I was not comfortable. I was thinking that we let them into the game.

"But of course, in the back of my mind there was always a thought that our lower middle order had not batted so much in the tournament but whenever they had the opportunity, they made an impact."

Axar Patel , batting at No. 5, joined Kohli at the crease and the two added 72 runs off 54 balls to revive India's innings, before Kohli and Shivam Dube added another 57 off 33 to help India finish on 176.

"Not many people are talking about [Axar's] knock, but that knock was a gamechanger. To get 47 off 31 in that time was very, very crucial.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli hug it out after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup • AFP/Getty Images

"And then we needed one guy to stick around and Virat did that job perfectly. Batted throughout the entire innings, which was good. Because then Shivam, Axar, Hardik -- they can come in and play their role."

Kohli had endured a difficult tournament until the final, with just 75 runs from seven innings. But he more than doubled that tally in the final, anchoring India with 76 off 59 -- an innings that earned him the Player of the Match.

"If you get three boundaries in the first over itself, then obviously you've started off well and that is what every cricketer wants. It relieves you a little bit," Rohit said.