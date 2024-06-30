Triple-threat Axar, the unsung hero in India's triumph

He was nearly unplayable on some surfaces, made a strong case for catch of the tournament, and made useful contributions as a batter

A spell of 2 for 23 in three overs. Hardly an uncommon set of figures in a T20 match but in the context of an innings of 176, there is an obvious question to ask: why only three overs? Keshav Maharaj took two wickets in his first over of Saturday's T20 World Cup 2024 final and went at 7.66 runs per over, compared to an innings run rate of 8.80. But after the ninth over, he was not seen again.

Maharaj bowled his full four-over allocation in each of his first six appearances at the World Cup, and might well have done the same in the semi-final if his team-mates had not rolled Afghanistan over for 56. And yet, in a final of fine margins, his fourth over went unused.

The reason behind it was straightforward: it was because of Axar Patel

bhai [Dravid] asked me to pad up. I didn't get to think anything about my batting and that worked for me," he explained afterwards. Axar had been deployed as a floater by India, making a vital 20 from No. 4 in a low-scoring game against Pakistan in the group stage. But it came as a surprise even to him when he was sent in ahead of Shivam Dube in the final: "Suddenly, Rahul[Dravid] asked me to pad up. I didn't get to think anything about my batting and that worked for me," he explained afterwards.

The idea was simple enough. Axar was carded to bat at No. 8 and therefore the value on his wicket was relatively low. He rarely gets the chance to face many balls, and if India lost another quick wicket, at least they would have Dube, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja to come. His promotion artificially lengthened their batting line-up.

But it also ensured that Maharaj's impact on the game would be limited, particularly when Axar played a shot that proved vital in the context of the final. Axar hit the first six of India's innings when slog-sweeping Aiden Markram over midwicket, hitting into the wind, but in the following over, he played the same shot into the breeze off Maharaj and cleared the boundary.

In Markram's eyes, it effectively rendered Maharaj unbowlable while India had a left-hander at the crease. This was not a case of blindly following match-ups, or the guiding principle that fingerspinners turning the ball into batters is high-risk: Markram took the gamble, and the on-field evidence suggested that even with the wind helping him, Maharaj was too vulnerable.

Axar's stand with Virat Kohli was the biggest of the final - and he dominated the partnership. They added 72 off 54 for the fourth wicket, of which Kohli's contribution was 21 boundary-less runs off 23 balls; Axar hit 47 off 31, including a four and four sixes. Without Axar's impetus, Kohli would have felt compelled to take more risks earlier: that would have made India more likely to reach 190, but would also have increased the chance of them folding for 140.

"This time, I felt that I had to do something good for India. Finally, I did it. I'm feeling so proud" Axar Patel

The slog-sweep was the defining shot of Axar's innings, with another off Tabraiz Shamsi just about evading Kagiso Rabada's sprawling dive at long-on. But this was not just a tailender promoted to have a swing: it was an innings of high skill, exemplified by his straight-bat, high-elbow on-drive for six off Rabada.

Axar even timed his dismissal well, midway through the 14th over. Perhaps he was a little dozy when running through to the non-striker's end, only for Quinton de Kock's direct hit to find him short of his ground. But it meant Dube had the chance to impact the game from No. 6 and gave Kohli a free hand at attacking at the death without fear of failure, with Hardik and Jadeja still waiting.

Few would have sincerely nominated Axar for Player of the Tournament, but he has been the sort of player that every champion team needs: a regular contributor with the versatility to be useful in all facets. He bowled dry on New York's seaming pitches, took a stunning catch against Australia in St Lucia, and played this vital hand with the bat against South Africa in Barbados.

Axar Patel gave the India innings some impetus in the final • Getty Images

That is not to forget his spell of 3 for 23 against England in the semi-final , a throwback to his performances against the same opposition in two Ahmedabad Tests in 2021. Axar is not the most talented player India have, but he is a master of working out how he can be effective in certain conditions: in Guyana, the turn and low bounce on offer made his straighter ball deadly.

The final could have been very different for Axar. If South Africa had held their nerve with 30 needed off 30 balls or if Suryakumar Yadav's foot had brushed the boundary cushion, his abiding memory of the final would have been his over to Heinrich Klaasen which cost 24 runs, including two huge sixes - one onto the roof, another into the pavilion. In a cricketing culture where idolisation turns into vilification overnight, Axar's over would not have been forgotten in a hurry.

And yet, for all the ignominy it involved, standing at the top of his mark and waiting for the ball to be fetched, perhaps that was when the final turned in India's favour. The ball was retrieved from the stands, rather than replaced; barely two overs later, Jasprit Bumrah was getting it to reverse-swing. Maybe it would have done anyway, but it goes to show how fickle sport - and life - can be.