Rohit and five other Indians headline ESPNcricinfo's team of the T20 World Cup

As the dust settles on the T20 World Cup 2024, here's the ESPNcricinfo team of the tournament. The XI is based largely on ESPNcricinfo's Smart Stats, which gives impact points for each batting and bowling performance, based on match context. However, the XI also takes into account overall team balance, to ensure a fair mix of pace and spin, and of right and left-arm bowlers.

Rohit Sharma

Runs: 257, SR: 156.70, Impact rating: 45.81

In tough batting conditions, Rohit Sharma remained committed to his mantra of all-out aggression, and it paid him and India rich dividends in the end. His 92 against Australia was the third-highest score of the tournament and the second highest in terms of batting rating points in an innings - after Sherfane Rutherford's unbeaten 68 against New Zealand - while his 57 against England was vital in helping India post an above-par total in the semi-final.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Runs: 281, SR: 124.33, Impact rating: 51.01

Gurbaz was the top-scorer in the tournament and one of two batters - Rohit was the other - with three 50-plus scores. With Ibrahim Zadran, he formed the opening combination of the tournament: the pair put together 446 partnership runs, including three century stands; no other pair managed more than 312 runs, and one century stand. Gurbaz had a major hand to play in Afghanistan's two big wins versus top teams, scoring 80 and 60 against New Zealand and Australia.

Nicholas Pooran

Runs: 228, SR: 146.15, Impact rating: 33.89

Pooran was consistent with the bat, passing 20 in five out of seven innings, and his stand-out performance was undoubtedly the 53-ball 98 which helped West Indies pile on 218 against Afghanistan - those were both the highest individual score and team total in the tournament. His one failure, though, came in West Indies' biggest game, when he was dismissed for 1 in a knockout match against South Africa.

Suryakumar Yadav

Runs: 199, SR: 135.37, Impact rating: 29.28

After a slow start, Suryakumar Yadav blossomed with key contributions in four of his last six innings. His unbeaten against 50 eased a nervy run-chase against USA, while a 28-ball 53 against Afghanistan took India to 181 from a wobbly 90 for 4. Against England in the semi-final, he put the innings back on track along with Rohit after two early wickets. Even in difficult batting conditions, Suryakumar summoned his usual flair in playing all around the wicket. He was the only non-opener to post four 30-plus scores in the tournament.

Heinrich Klaasen

Runs: 190, SR: 126.66, Impact rating: 31.47

Klaasen's tournament strike rate of 126.66 looks low, especially by his lofty standards, but that's because South Africa played several matches in tough batting conditions: three matches in New York and one in Kingstown - the highest total in those four games was 115. Against Bangladesh, his 44-ball 46 helped South Africa to a winning total of 113, and fetched him 79.9 batting impact points, the second highest for a sub-50 score in the tournament. In the final, his stunning assault on the Indian spinners put South Africa in a strong position to win the title.

Marcus Stoinis

Runs: 169, SR: 164.07, Wkts: 10, ER: 8.88, Impact rating: 62.17

Australia's campaign went pear-shaped in the span of three days, but Stoinis' numbers stood out with both bat and ball. He started with an unbeaten 36-ball 67 in tricky batting conditions against Oman - following that with 3 for 19 with the ball - and then smashed 59 off 29 in a tight chase of Scotland's 180. He did poorly in the games that Australia lost, though, scoring 13 off 21, and taking 3 for 75 in six overs against Afghanistan and India.

Hardik Pandya

Runs: 144, SR: 151.57, Wkts: 11, ER: 7.64, Impact rating: 55.58

It was a terrific redemption story for Hardik after a tough IPL. He made several vital contributions in difficult situations, showing intent and dynamism with the bat, and a cool head with the ball. His knocks of 50*, 27* and 23 against Bangladesh, Australia and England showcased his death-over power-hitting, while in the final he turned it on with his bowling, dismissing Klaasen and David Miller, and bowling a clinical final over. According to ESPNcricinfo's Smart Stats, he was the MVP of the final with a points tally of 104.88.

Axar Patel

Runs: 92, SR: 139.39, Wkts: 9, ER: 7.86, Impact rating: 48.26

Axar Patel's selection in India's squad came as a surprise to many, but he justified the trust placed in him with crucial game-changing performances. He was pushed up to No. 4 or 5 when India lost early wickets, and he responded with maturity and a calm head - the 31-ball 47 in the final was priceless after India had lost three quick wickets. With ball, his 3 for 23 ensured England had no chance in the semi-final, while he bowled a key 16th over which went for only two runs in the game against Pakistan.

Arshdeep Singh

Wkts: 17, ER: 7.16, Impact rating: 44.48

He was the joint leading wicket-taker on 17 along with Fazalhaq Farooqi, whom he narrowly surpassed on Impact points, and was effective in powerplay and death. He swung the new ball and took six wickets in the powerplays at an economy rate of seven, while his nine wickets at the death was the joint highest. Jasprit Bumrah was obviously the star of the bowling line-up, but Arshdeep was an ideal foil with his left-arm angle and versatility.

Jasprit Bumrah

Wkts: 15, ER: 4.17, Impact rating: 49.8

The stand-out bowler of the tournament, Bumrah was the go-to bowler for Rohit whenever India were in trouble, and he always delivered. He bowled unplayable deliveries with the new ball, came back to break partnerships in the middle overs, and bowled yorkers and slower cutters with unerring accuracy in the death overs. Despite batters trying to see off his overs, he still picked up 15 wickets. They were split evenly across the three phases, at stunning economy rates - 4.07 in the powerplays, 4.75 in the middle overs, and 3.78 at the death. It is hard to think of a more complete bowling display in any World Cup.

Tabraiz Shamsi

Wkts: 11, ER: 7.60, Impact rating: 43.73

After missing South Africa's first three games, Shamsi made an immediate impact in his first match, taking 4 for 19 in a thrilling one-run win against Nepal. In a must-win game against West Indies, he snuffed out their challenge with figures of 3 for 27. In the battle between left-arm wristspinners in the final, Shamsi outperformed Kuldeep Yadav and also edged him in the overall impact rating for the tournament: Kuldeep's was 40.07.

