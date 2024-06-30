Magic moments - Bumrah, Klaasen and SKY go flash, bam, alakazam
Virat Kohli did too, a little bit, as the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final gave us many memories to cherish
A catch for the ages
History weighs heavy as South Africa die another death
Rohit: It's not what we did today, it is what we have done for three-four years
Markram: 'It hurts quite a bit', but 'incredibly proud of this group of players'
India players react after winning T20 World Cup 2024
Bumrah and Hardik lead India to T20 World Cup glory
Genius at play
Klaasen goes boom
The trap that wasn't, but was
Kohli pulls up the anchor
Alagappan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo