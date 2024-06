The slowest T20 World Cup but with the most sixes, an unbeaten champion, and much more

Jasprit Bumrah became the first Player of the Tournament at a T20 World Cup without scoring a run • ICC/Getty Images

Now that the dust has settled on T20 World Cup 2024, we look back and sift through the stats to bring out 20 numbers that stood out the most.

7.09 - Overall run rate, which was the - Overall run rate, which was the lowest at a men's T20 World Cup. The previous lowest was 7.43 in the 2021 edition, played in the UAE.

517 - Sixes hit in the tournament, making it the - Sixes hit in the tournament, making it the first T20 World Cup with 500-plus sixes. The previous highest was 405 in 2021.

The balls-per-six ratio was 21.35, the best ever. Also, the ratio between fours and sixes hit at this World Cup was 1.86, the lowest across all the editions.

1 - India became the first team to win the men's T20 World Cup - India became the first team to win the men's T20 World Cup without losing a game . India won all eight matches they played, with one - the group-stage game against Canada - abandoned without a toss.

2 - Editions of the men's T20 World Cup - Editions of the men's T20 World Cup without an individual century : 2009 and 2024. The highest score in 2009 was an unbeaten 96 by Tillakaratne Dilshan in the semi-final game against West Indies, while Nicholas Pooran's 98 versus Afghanistan was the highest in 2024.

19 - Four-plus wicket hauls in 2024. That's the - Four-plus wicket hauls in 2024. That's the highest at a men's T20 World Cup, going past 14 in 2021.

4.17 - Jasprit Bumrah 's economy rate at this World Cup, the best for anyone who has bowled 100-plus balls in a single edition of the men's T20 World Cup. The most Bumrah conceded in the eight matches he played was 29 runs against Australia.

3 - Difference between wickets taken and boundaries conceded by Bumrah at this World Cup. He took 15 wickets in the 29.4 overs he bowled, but only 12 boundaries, including two sixes, were scored off him.

1 - Bumrah became the first to win the Player-of-the-Tournament award at a T20 World Cup - for men or for women - without scoring a run. Bumrah bagged a golden duck against Pakistan, the only time he had to bat in this tournament.

Two players have done the same in ODI World Cups: Glenn McGrath in 2007, where he did not bat even once in 11 matches, and Mitchell Starc in 2015, when he faced three balls across three innings and did not score a run.

14 - Number of dismissals for - Number of dismissals for Rishabh Pant as a wicketkeeper. He took 13 catches and effected one stumping. No wicketkeeper (or player, for that matter) other than Pant has had even ten dismissals in a men's T20 World Cup.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

5 - Instances of teams winning despite scoring 120 or less in a - Instances of teams winning despite scoring 120 or less in a full 20-over first innings at this World Cup.

That had happened only once in the men's T20 World Cup before 2024 - by Sri Lanka, who won after being bowled out for 119 against New Zealand in 2014

1 - Rohit Sharma is the first to win the men's T20 World Cup both as a player (in 2007) and as a captain (in 2024). Daren Sammy won the title twice as a captain - in 2012 and 2016, while seven other West Indies players were part of those two wins under him: Marlon Samuels, Chris Gayle, Johnson Charles, Dwayne Bravo, Samuel Badree, Andre Russell and Denesh Ramdin.

109.52 - Percentage increase in maiden overs at this World Cup and the previous highest. A total of 44 maiden overs were bowled in the 52 completed matches at this World Cup, while the - Percentage increase in maiden overs at this World Cup and the previous highest. A total of 44 maiden overs were bowled in the 52 completed matches at this World Cup, while the previous highest was 21 across 27 games in 2012.

The 44 maiden overs in the 2024 edition account for 28.95% of the total maidens bowled in men's T20 World Cups.

25 - Difference between balls taken for the two individual fifties - Difference between balls taken for the two individual fifties in the final Virat Kohli took 48 balls and Heinrich Klaasen took 23 balls. Klaasen's 23-ball fifty is the fastest in an ICC tournament final, while Kohli's 48-ball fifty was the slowest of his T20 career.

5-3 - Afghanistan's win-loss record at this World Cup. They bowled out their opponents in all five matches they won, the - Afghanistan's win-loss record at this World Cup. They bowled out their opponents in all five matches they won, the joint-highest for a team at a men's T20 World Cup alongside Australia in 2010.

Afghanistan were themselves bowled out in all three matches they lost, the joint-highest for a team at a men's T20 World Cup.

Hardik Pandya and Rahul Dravid lead the celebrations after India's second T20 World Cup win • Getty Images

0 - Sixes hit in the match between New Zealand and Uganda. It was only the third men's T20 World Cup match (discounting shortened T20 games) where - Sixes hit in the match between New Zealand and Uganda. It was only the third men's T20 World Cup match (discounting shortened T20 games) where no sixes were hit. South Africa vs Zimbabwe in Hambantota in 2012 and Netherlands vs Pakistan in Perth in 2022 were the others.

4 - Papua New Guinea and Oman were the only teams in this edition without a point to their names. The four matches they played were the - Papua New Guinea and Oman were the only teams in this edition without a point to their names. The four matches they played were the most without a win in an edition of the men's T20 World Cup. PNG lost all four matches. As did Oman, but they took their first game against Namibia went into a Super Over.

171 - Runs scored by Pant in this World Cup are the - Runs scored by Pant in this World Cup are the second-highest in an edition without a half-century. Anamul Haque scored 184 runs for Bangladesh in 2014 with a highest of 44*. Pant's highest score was 42 against Pakistan.

Tristan Stubbs scored 165 runs with a best of 33, the fifth-highest in a T20 World Cup without a fifty.

96 - Balls - Balls Mohammad Amir bowled in this World Cup, the most without conceding a six. Amir is now the first bowler to not concede a six in two different editions of the men's T20 World Cup (minimum of ten overs).

He bowled 139 balls without being hit for a six in 2010, the second-highest by a bowler in an edition behind Umar Gul's 147 balls in 2009.