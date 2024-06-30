'Life comes full circle for Indian cricket in West Indies'
Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, R Ashwin and others on India's win, as they lifted an ICC trophy after 11 years
Every star added to the Team India jersey inspires our nation's starry-eyed children to move one step closer to their dreams. India gets the 4th star, our second in @T20WorldCup.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 29, 2024
Life comes full circle for Indian cricket in the West Indies. From our lows in the 2007 ODI World… pic.twitter.com/HMievynpsE
Rahul bhai put the pen and paper aside I say.— Ashwin(@ashwinravi99) June 29, 2024
It's time to let go
You did it boys! @hardikpandya7 your a hero ! @Jaspritbumrah93 what an over to bring India back in the game ! Extremely ecstatic for @ImRo45 great captaincy under pressure ! @imVkohli #Rahul Dravid and the whole team#indiavssa #ICCT20WorldCup2024 well played…— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 29, 2024
Two unbelievable things that happened in Barbados.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 29, 2024
Still can't get over that catch from Surya and so happy for Rahul Dravid to lay his hands on an ICC trophy as coach. #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/HrG2lLWaC5
Not many sportsmen get to write their own exit script, or time their departure from a game, or format with precision. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have done it to perfection here. Well batted gentleman.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) June 30, 2024
Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid & Ajit Agarkar are your people with absolute integrity. So happy that they had something to show in the end! My heart goes out to them.— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 29, 2024
And not for the first time Indian bowlers won India the game. Take a bow Hardik, Axar, Arshdeep and thr one and only Jasprit Bumrah!— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 29, 2024
I think Bumrah is the greatest ever White ball seam bowler ….— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 29, 2024
Congratulations #TeamIndia for holding your nerve when it mattered most in a tough final. Great show pic.twitter.com/rRi4OhwxjY— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 29, 2024
Congratulations to Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid on winning the #T20IWorldCup— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) June 29, 2024
Unbeaten throughout this tournament, I can see this being a trend in World Cups for some time to come! #INDvSA
Gods plan baby pic.twitter.com/6O3qDbwyJK— Rinku Singh (@rinkusingh235) June 29, 2024
In 2007, India found its captain cool, launching a remarkable journey. By 2024, India triumphed again, as another captain retired, leaving a lasting legacy. His opening partner and another legend also bid farewell, closing a chapter of extraordinary cricketing tales.… pic.twitter.com/IWRyMJwBMh— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) June 30, 2024
One last but most important thing. To each and every Indian cricket fan. You deserve this happiness. CONGRATULATIONS!— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 29, 2024
Great players rise above others in crunch situations. @imVkohli Played a magnificent knock (no doubt) but the two overs from @Jaspritbumrah93 at the end was pure World Cup winner. Congratulations Team India and @ImRo45 @cricketworldcup #Champions pic.twitter.com/K3tFTDQ7Ot— Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) June 29, 2024
Congratulations on an illustrious T20I career @imVkohli! Wonderful to top it off with a World Cup win.— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 29, 2024
Congratulations India on a memorable win. @ImRo45 fully deserves it, he has been an exceptional leader. @imVkohli as always a big match player and Bumrah is undoubtedly the best bowler in the world right now. Hard luck @OfficialProteas , a great fight by a team that played…— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 29, 2024
Heartiest congratulations to Rohit sharma and his team .. what a game to win .. may be a World Cup in 11 yrs but the talent the country has ,they will win many more .. Bumrah is absolutely magic .. well done Virat,axar ,Hardik and every one .. rahul Dravid and the support staff…— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 29, 2024
Huge congratulations to @imVkohli on an incredible career What a way to sign off from T20 cricket, with a match-winning knock in the #T20WorldCup final. Your dedication, passion & brilliance have inspired generations. Keep rocking the GAME in ODI and Test cricket, Virat … pic.twitter.com/Hm95OE4fmB— Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) June 29, 2024
Great win for Team India with every player rising to the ocassion and not to forget Rahul and the support staff for the fabulous work they have done behind the scenes. A day of fulfillment when all the effort bears fruit. #T20IWorldCup pic.twitter.com/eaLYb0Ql8k— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 29, 2024
Feeling incredibly emotional as Team India takes home the T20 finals. You all performed brilliantly and showed amazing teamwork. Super proud of each one of you guys Jai Hind— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 29, 2024
What a way to finish
Two of the greatest ever to play @imVkohli @ImRo45
What a grand farewell ending . Couldn't get better
