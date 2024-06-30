Matches (16)
What They Said About

'Life comes full circle for Indian cricket in West Indies'

Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, R Ashwin and others on India's win, as they lifted an ICC trophy after 11 years

ESPNcricinfo staff
30-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
Rohit Sharma lifts the World Cup, India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup final, Bridgetown, Barbados, June 29, 2024

Rohit Sharma lifts the World Cup  •  Associated Press

India lifted their second T20 World Cup - their first in 17 years - on Saturday by beating South Africa in a thriller. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirements after the win, with cricketers, coaches and commentators expressing their reactions on social media.
IndiaIndia vs South AfricaICC Men's T20 World Cup

