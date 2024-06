Kohli retires from T20 internationals after winning World Cup title

"This was my last T20 World Cup and this is exactly what we wanted to achieve," Kohli said after winning the Player of the Match award for his 76 in India's seven-run victory against South Africa in a thrilling finish.

"This is an amazing game, I was telling Rohit today when we went out to bat that one day you feel like you can't get a run, and then you come out and things happen. God is great. I bow my head in gratitude. I'm really grateful was able to get the job done for the team when it mattered the most."