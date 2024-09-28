Mayank Yadav called up as India name fresh-looking 15 for Bangladesh T20Is

Fast bowler Mayank Yadav , who lit up IPL 2024 with his searing spells of 150kph-plus pace, has earned his maiden India call-up. He has been named in the squad for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, which begins on October 6.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy , who last played a T20I in 2021, has been recalled, following a resurgent IPL 2024 during which he was the highest wicket-taker for champions Kolkata Knight Riders, with 21 in 15 games.

India have named a fresh-looking squad of 15 for the three T20Is, which will be played between the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh and the Test series against New Zealand that starts on October 16. Given their workload, players part of India's Test squad such as Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj - who were all part of India's most recent T20I assignment in Sri Lanka - have been rested.

India squad for Bangladesh T20Is • ESPNcricinfo Ltd

No vice-captain has been named in the squad, which will be led by full-time T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. Other regulars in the squad include Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh.

Arshdeep, Rana and Mayank will make up the seam options alongside allrounders Hardik, Dube and Reddy, while Bishnoi, Chakravarthy and Washington are the main spin options with Abhishek and Riyan Parag as part-time support. Abhishek is the only regular opening batter in the squad, which leaves Samson as his likely first-choice partner.

The three T20Is will be played in Gwalior, Delhi and Hyderabad on October 6, 9 and 12 respectively.

India T20I squad for Bangladesh series