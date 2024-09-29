Mehidy recalled to T20I squad following Shakib's retirement

Bangladesh's selectors have recalled Mehidy Hasan Miraz to the T20I squad for the three-match series against India starting next week. Mehidy played the last of his 25 T20Is in July last year, missing Bangladesh's last 24 matches in that format while being a key allrounder in the two longer formats.

Shakib Al Hasan is the big absentee but this was expected following his announcement on Thursday that he was retiring from both Tests and T20Is. Soumya Sarkar is the other player who featured in the T20 World Cup earlier this year who has been left out.

Chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain paid tribute to Shakib, saying Bangladesh would have a tough time replacing him, and hoped Mehidy could step up to a batting-centric role in Shakib's absence. Ashraf explained that Mehidy had been picked to bat higher up the order without a set bowling role.

"The great Shakib Al Hasan has already announced that he has played his last T20I for Bangladesh," Ashraf said. "We don't have anyone to replace his experience and performance but we feel that Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a good batter who can handle the middle order. Mehidy can play as a batter. We didn't pick him in the previous [T20] World Cup as we usually feel that he has a strong role as an allrounder in Tests and ODIs.

"We didn't feel his bowling was a great option in the powerplay in T20s. We didn't want to disturb his rhythm in the other formats. This is why he wasn't in our T20 World Cup plans, which we had clearly communicated to him. We are hopeful of seeing him higher in the order, just above the finisher's role."

The new role will be quite a challenge for Mehidy, who currently has 248 runs in 20 T20I innings at an average of 14.58 and a strike rate of 118.66, with a highest score of 46. He has opened the batting twice, and batted once each at Nos. 5 and 6.

Ashraf said that Parvez, the left-hand opener, impressed the selectors in various camps during the off-season. He added that Rakibul got the nod due to an injury to left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam.

"We have made changes in the opening, middle order and spin attack while keeping the pace attack intact," Ashraf said. "We have brought in Parvez Hossain Emon in Soumya Sarkar's place. We have observed him in the recent camps. He is part of our future plans. Rakibul has taken Tanvir's place, as the latter is recovering from a broken hand. Rakibul is useful with the new ball."

Ashraf said the selectors still believe the veteran Mahmudullah can do a job in the T20I side, despite his mixed-bag performance in the T20 World Cup earlier this year. "We have our future squad in mind," he said. "We will give value to experienced players. We have belief in Mahmudullah. The captain will have all the options for combinations in this squad."

Bangladesh's T20Is against India are in Gwalior (October 6), New Delhi (October 9) and Hyderabad (October 12).

Bangladesh squad for T20Is against India