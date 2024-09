Shakib Al Hasan has said that the Dhaka Test against South Africa in October will be his last. Speaking to the media ahead of the Kanpur Test against India, he also said the 2024 T20 World Cup, which was in June, was his final T20 assignment for Bangladesh, meaning his only international appearances going forward will be in ODIs.

The series against South Africa is still tentative, with Cricket South Africa yet to give it security clearance after inspections of the venue earlier this week. That follows on from the unrest in Bangladesh in July and August in which several hundreds of people were killed. Shakib was a member of parliament of the Awami League-led government, against whom the protests were directed. Since the fall of the Awami League-led government on August 5, Shakib has faced complications and has not been in the country.

"I am available for the South Africa series but since there's a lot happening back home, naturally not everything depends on me," Shakib said. "I have discussed my plans about Test cricket with the BCB. Especially this series and the home series. I was thinking that it could be my last Test series.

"I have told [BCB president] Faruque bhai and the selectors. If there's a chance and if I can play, my last Test will be in Mirpur. The board is trying to ensure that I can play and feel safe, at the same time that I can leave the country without a hitch."

"I am a citizen of Bangladesh, so I shouldn't have any problem going back to Bangladesh," he said. "My concern is my safety and security in Bangladesh. My close friends and family members are concerned. I hope things are getting better. There should be a solution to it."