Among other significant moves on the Test rankings, India's Virat Kohli is back in the top 10 among batters, moving up six places to sixth after his 47 and 29 not out in Kanpur, Sri Lanka's eight-Test-old Kamindu Mendis is up to No. 11 following his unbeaten 182 in the second Test in Galle, and Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz is up to fifth among allrounders - that makes it two Bangladeshis in the top five, with his illustrious team-mate Shakib Al Hasan holding his spot at No. 3.