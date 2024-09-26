Matches (9)
ENG v AUS (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
CPL 2024 (2)
WCL 2 (2)
AUS v NZ [W] (1)
Champions One-Day Cup (2)
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2nd Test at Galle, SL vs NZ, Sep 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Test, Galle, September 26 - 30, 2024, New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
SL Win & Bat
NZ Win & Bat
SL Win & Bowl
NZ Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sri Lanka
W
L
L
W
W
New Zealand
W
L
L
A
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:09
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 819 Runs • 51.19 Avg • 64.03 SR
6 M • 761 Runs • 76.1 Avg • 65.77 SR
10 M • 1177 Runs • 69.24 Avg • 54.51 SR
9 M • 624 Runs • 39 Avg • 55.96 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 45 Wkts • 3.25 Econ • 67.77 SR
8 M • 36 Wkts • 3.82 Econ • 38.05 SR
NZ7 M • 40 Wkts • 2.88 Econ • 42.65 SR
NZ10 M • 26 Wkts • 2.81 Econ • 77.76 SR
Squad
SL
NZ
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Galle International Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|Test no. 2551
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|26,27,28,29,30 September 2024 - day (5-day match)