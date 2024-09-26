Matches (9)
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2nd Test at Galle, SL vs NZ, Sep 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Test, Galle, September 26 - 30, 2024, New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:09
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DM de Silva
10 M • 819 Runs • 51.19 Avg • 64.03 SR
PHKD Mendis
6 M • 761 Runs • 76.1 Avg • 65.77 SR
KS Williamson
10 M • 1177 Runs • 69.24 Avg • 54.51 SR
DJ Mitchell
9 M • 624 Runs • 39 Avg • 55.96 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NGRP Jayasuriya
9 M • 45 Wkts • 3.25 Econ • 67.77 SR
AM Fernando
8 M • 36 Wkts • 3.82 Econ • 38.05 SR
MJ Henry
7 M • 40 Wkts • 2.88 Econ • 42.65 SR
TG Southee
10 M • 26 Wkts • 2.81 Econ • 77.76 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Galle International Stadium
Series
New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024
Match numberTest no. 2551
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days26,27,28,29,30 September 2024 - day (5-day match)
ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND107218671.67
AUS128319062.50
SL84404850.00
NZ73403642.85
ENG168718142.19
BAN73403339.29
SA62312838.89
PAK72501619.05
WI91622018.52
