Is Kamindu Mendis the fastest to 1000 Test runs?

The seemingly unstoppable Kamindu Mendis passed 1000 runs during his 182 not out in the first innings of the second Test against New Zealand in Galle last week. He's in good company, as Don Bradman also got there in 13 innings, but two batters were even quicker to the mark: England's Herbert Sutcliffe and Everton Weekes of West Indies both reached 1000 runs during their 12th Test innings. Bradman got there in his seventh Test, Mendis in his eighth, and Sutcliffe and Weekes in their ninth.