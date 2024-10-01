Is Kamindu Mendis the fastest to 1000 Test runs?
And is R Ashwin the only player to take a five-for and score a hundred in a Test at the same ground twice?
The seemingly unstoppable Kamindu Mendis passed 1000 runs during his 182 not out in the first innings of the second Test against New Zealand in Galle last week. He's in good company, as Don Bradman also got there in 13 innings, but two batters were even quicker to the mark: England's Herbert Sutcliffe and Everton Weekes of West Indies both reached 1000 runs during their 12th Test innings. Bradman got there in his seventh Test, Mendis in his eighth, and Sutcliffe and Weekes in their ninth.
Sri Lanka (602 for 5) led New Zealand (88) by 514 runs after the respective first innings in the recent second Test in Galle. That turns out to be the fifth-largest first-innings advantage in any Test, a list headed by England (903 for 7) with a 702-run lead over Australia (201) The Oval in 1938. Sri Lanka already lie second: in Colomboin 2006 , they bowled South Africa out for 169 after scoring 756 for 5, so led by 587. Pakistan (643) led New Zealand (73) by 570 runs in Lahorein Kingston in 1930.
Slow left-armer Ajaz Patel had 70 Test wickets to his name after the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. You're right that none of them have come at home in New Zealand, where he has played three Tests without taking a wicket.
This particular double has now been completed on 37 occasions in Tests. R Ashwin did it for the fourth time in the recent Test against Bangladesh in Chennai. He'd previously achieved the feat there against England in 2021. He's also done it twice against West Indies, in Mumbai in 2011 and in Antigua in 2016.
When legspinner Rashid Khan took 5 for 19 in a thumping Afghanistan victory over South Africa in Sharjah on September 20, he was indeed the first man to collect an ODI five-for on his birthday (his 26th). The best birthday performances before this was a pair of four-fors: Vernon Philander celebrated his 22nd birthday - and his ODI debut - with 4 for 12 for South Africa against Ireland in Belfast in 2007, while Stuart Broad took 4 for 44 against Australia in Cardiff on his 24th birthday in 2010.
Steven Lynch is the editor of the updated edition of Wisden on the Ashes