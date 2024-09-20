Matches (22)
Afghanistan vs South Africa, 2nd ODI at Sharjah, AFG vs SA, Sep 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd ODI (D/N), Sharjah, September 20, 2024, Afghanistan vs South Africa
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Afghanistan
L
W
A
W
W
South Africa
L
L
W
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 477 Runs • 95.4 Avg • 103.47 SR
AFG10 M • 319 Runs • 31.9 Avg • 76.31 SR
10 M • 253 Runs • 31.63 Avg • 87.24 SR
4 M • 239 Runs • 79.67 Avg • 95.98 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 14 Wkts • 5.98 Econ • 26.14 SR
AFG9 M • 12 Wkts • 3.97 Econ • 37.41 SR
4 M • 5 Wkts • 5.12 Econ • 36.8 SR
SA5 M • 5 Wkts • 6.12 Econ • 41.4 SR
Squad
AFG
SA
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
Match details
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|ODI no. 4768
|Hours of play (local time)
|16.00 start, First Session 16.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-20.15, Second Session 20.15-23.45
|Match days
|20 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Afghanistan vs South Africa News
Stats - A new low for South Africa, and Farooqi gets to 100
All the big numbers from South Africa's collapse to 106 against Afghanistan in Sharjah
Afghanistan ease to victory after South Africa fold for 106
Farooqi and Ghazanfar shared seven wickets between them to trigger a South Africa collapse
Inexperienced SA brace for Afghanistan challenge amid loud backlash
The first ever bilateral series between the two teams will be played against the backdrop of severe criticism from one of South Africa's top human rights organisations
Temba Bavuma echoes SACA's stand for women's rights in Afghanistan
SA captain said his own country, where race-based segregation ended 30 years ago, can relate to those suffering from human-rights abuses