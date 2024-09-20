Matches (22)
CPL 2024 (2)
IND vs BDESH (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
ENG v AUS (1)
AUS v NZ [W] (1)
WCL 2 (2)
AFG vs SA (1)
PAK vs SA [Women] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)

Afghanistan vs South Africa, 2nd ODI at Sharjah, AFG vs SA, Sep 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI (D/N), Sharjah, September 20, 2024, Afghanistan vs South Africa
PrevNext
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Tomorrow
12:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
AFG Win & Bat
SA Win & Bat
AFG Win & Bowl
SA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:47
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Azmatullah Omarzai
10 M • 477 Runs • 95.4 Avg • 103.47 SR
Rahmat Shah
10 M • 319 Runs • 31.9 Avg • 76.31 SR
AK Markram
10 M • 253 Runs • 31.63 Avg • 87.24 SR
T de Zorzi
4 M • 239 Runs • 79.67 Avg • 95.98 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Fazalhaq Farooqi
8 M • 14 Wkts • 5.98 Econ • 26.14 SR
Mohammad Nabi
9 M • 12 Wkts • 3.97 Econ • 37.41 SR
N Burger
4 M • 5 Wkts • 5.12 Econ • 36.8 SR
L Ngidi
5 M • 5 Wkts • 6.12 Econ • 41.4 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
AFG
SA
Player
Role
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)
Top order Batter
Rahmat Shah (vc)
Allrounder
Abdul Malik 
Opening Batter
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Bilal Sami 
-
Darwish Rasooli 
Top order Batter
Fareed Ahmad 
Bowler
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
Bowler
AM Ghazanfar 
Bowler
Gulbadin Naib 
Batting Allrounder
Ikram Alikhil 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Nangeyalia Kharote 
Allrounder
Naveed Zadran 
-
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rashid Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Riaz Hassan 
Batter
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024
Match numberODI no. 4768
Hours of play (local time)16.00 start, First Session 16.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-20.15, Second Session 20.15-23.45
Match days20 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Afghanistan vs South Africa News

Stats - A new low for South Africa, and Farooqi gets to 100

All the big numbers from South Africa's collapse to 106 against Afghanistan in Sharjah

Stats - A new low for South Africa, and Farooqi gets to 100

Afghanistan ease to victory after South Africa fold for 106

Farooqi and Ghazanfar shared seven wickets between them to trigger a South Africa collapse

Afghanistan ease to victory after South Africa fold for 106

Inexperienced SA brace for Afghanistan challenge amid loud backlash

The first ever bilateral series between the two teams will be played against the backdrop of severe criticism from one of South Africa's top human rights organisations

Inexperienced SA brace for Afghanistan challenge amid loud backlash

Temba Bavuma echoes SACA's stand for women's rights in Afghanistan

SA captain said his own country, where race-based segregation ended 30 years ago, can relate to those suffering from human-rights abuses

Temba Bavuma echoes SACA's stand for women's rights in Afghanistan

Balbirnie dropped for SA T20Is as Ireland seek 'new dynamic' at top of the order

Balbirnie, however, has been named in the squad for the three-match ODI series which follows the T20Is

Balbirnie dropped for SA T20Is as Ireland seek 'new dynamic' at top of the order
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question