Pant re-enters Test batting rankings at No. 6 after Chennai century
Jaiswal and Jayasuriya were the other big movers up the Test tables, while Gurbaz and Rashid rose on the ODI tables
Rishabh Pant has re-entered the ICC Test batting rankings at No. 6, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prabath Jayasuriya were the other big movers up that table - while Rohit Sharma has slid down - following the Test matches in Chennai and Galle. Afghanistan's white-ball stars, meanwhile, have moved up quite dramatically on the ODI tables, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rashid Khan making waves. Travis Head, too, has made a jump up the table.
Pant, playing Test cricket after a gap of close to two years - the first time since a car crash threatened to end his career - struck 39 and 109 (off just 128 balls) in India's 280-run win over Bangladesh in their first Test in Chennai. That put Pant straight back into sixth place with 731 rating points. Jaiswal, who was in sixth place prior to the latest update, moved up to fifth courtesy his 56 in India's first innings, which gave him 751 points.
Joe Root is well ahead of the pack on that list, with 899 points, with Kane Williamson, who scored 55 and 30 in New Zealand's 63-run loss in the first Test in Galle, in second place with 852 points. Daryl Mitchell (760 points) and Steven Smith (757 points) held on to their spots above Jaiswal.
But Rohit, who returned 6 and 5 in Chennai, falling to pace in both innings, moved down quite sharply, going from No. 5 to No. 10, just four rating points above Babar Azam at No. 11.
Virat Kohli also went down five spots, to No. 12, following scores of 6 and 17, while Shubman Gill, who scored 119 not out in the second innings against Bangladesh, moved up five places to 14th.
The big mover in the bowling rankings was Jayasuriya, whose 4 for 136 and 5 for 68 earned him the Player-of-the-Match award in Galle. Jayasuriya climbed five positions to No. 8.
Australians and Indians dominate that table. R Ashwin (0 for 29 and 6 for 88 in Chennai) is No. 1, followed by Jasprit Bumrah (4 for 50 and 1 for 24) at No. 2. After Bumrah, there's Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada before another Indian, Ravindra Jadeja (2 for 19 and 3 for 58) slots in at sixth, with Nathan Lyon at No. 7.
Kamindu Mendis' 114 in the first innings against New Zealand, meanwhile, took him up three spots to 16th on the batters' list.
Gurbaz and Head move up ODI batters' ladder
Gurbaz fell for a duck in the first ODI against South Africa in Sharjah, but struck back, hitting 105 in 110 balls and 89 in 94 balls in the next two games as Afghanistan won the series 2-1. That made him the first from his country to get into the top ten among ODI batters, putting him in eighth place - a rise of ten spots.
Head smashed 154 not out in 129 balls in the first ODI against England - in a match where he also returned 2 for 34 with the ball - to go up seven spots to No. 9.
In that Afghanistan vs South Africa series, Rashid was the other big contributor for his team. He picked up seven wickets across Afghanistan's two wins over South Africa, going up a whopping eight spots on the bowlers' table to No. 3, only behind Keshav Maharaj and Adam Zampa.
