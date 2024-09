Pant re-enters Test batting rankings at No. 6 after Chennai century

Pant, playing Test cricket after a gap of close to two years - the first time since a car crash threatened to end his career - struck 39 and 109 (off just 128 balls) in India's 280-run win over Bangladesh in their first Test in Chennai. That put Pant straight back into sixth place with 731 rating points. Jaiswal, who was in sixth place prior to the latest update, moved up to fifth courtesy his 56 in India's first innings, which gave him 751 points.