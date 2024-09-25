Pant re-enters Test batting rankings at No. 6 after Chennai century

Pant, playing Test cricket after a gap of close to two years - the first time since a car crash threatened to end his career - struck 39 and 109 (off just 128 balls) in India's 280-run win over Bangladesh in their first Test in Chennai. That put Pant straight back into sixth place with 731 rating points. Jaiswal, who was in sixth place prior to the latest update, moved up to fifth courtesy his 56 in India's first innings, which gave him 751 points.

But Rohit, who returned 6 and 5 in Chennai, falling to pace in both innings, moved down quite sharply, going from No. 5 to No. 10, just four rating points above Babar Azam at No. 11.

Virat Kohli also went down five spots, to No. 12, following scores of 6 and 17, while Shubman Gill , who scored 119 not out in the second innings against Bangladesh, moved up five places to 14th.

The big mover in the bowling rankings was Jayasuriya, whose 4 for 136 and 5 for 68 earned him the Player-of-the-Match award in Galle. Jayasuriya climbed five positions to No. 8.

Australians and Indians dominate that table. R Ashwin (0 for 29 and 6 for 88 in Chennai) is No. 1, followed by Jasprit Bumrah (4 for 50 and 1 for 24) at No. 2. After Bumrah, there's Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada before another Indian, Ravindra Jadeja (2 for 19 and 3 for 58) slots in at sixth, with Nathan Lyon at No. 7.

Kamindu Mendis ' 114 in the first innings against New Zealand, meanwhile, took him up three spots to 16th on the batters' list.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was in top form as Afghanistan beat South Africa 2-1 • Afghanistan Cricket Board

Gurbaz and Head move up ODI batters' ladder

Gurbaz fell for a duck in the first ODI against South Africa in Sharjah, but struck back, hitting 105 in 110 balls and 89 in 94 balls in the next two games as Afghanistan won the series 2-1. That made him the first from his country to get into the top ten among ODI batters, putting him in eighth place - a rise of ten spots.

Head smashed 154 not out in 129 balls in the first ODI against England - in a match where he also returned 2 for 34 with the ball - to go up seven spots to No. 9.