Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1st Test at Galle, SL vs NZ, Sep 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Test, Galle, September 18 - 23, 2024, New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:35
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DM de Silva
10 M • 780 Runs • 52 Avg • 65.32 SR
FDM Karunaratne
10 M • 777 Runs • 45.71 Avg • 67.91 SR
KS Williamson
10 M • 1098 Runs • 64.59 Avg • 53.95 SR
DJ Mitchell
9 M • 616 Runs • 41.07 Avg • 55.29 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NGRP Jayasuriya
9 M • 46 Wkts • 3.21 Econ • 63.23 SR
AM Fernando
8 M • 35 Wkts • 3.81 Econ • 38.97 SR
MJ Henry
7 M • 40 Wkts • 2.88 Econ • 42.65 SR
TG Southee
10 M • 27 Wkts • 2.93 Econ • 74.44 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Galle International Stadium
Series
New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024
Match numberTest no. 2549
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days18,19,20,21,22 September 2024 - day (5-day match)
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand News

Oshada Fernando back in squad for Sri Lanka's Tests against New Zealand

Nishan Madushka, Kasun Rajitha and Nisala Tharaka make way from the group that toured England

Oshada Fernando back in squad for Sri Lanka's Tests against New Zealand

Herath, Rathour join NZ Test team for short-term roles

They will join the support staff just before New Zealand's six Tests in Asia over the next two months

Herath, Rathour join NZ Test team for short-term roles

First Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test to feature a rest day

The Test will start on September 18, with the rest day slotted for September 21 because of the presidential elections

First Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test to feature a rest day

Southee asks for boards and T20 leagues to come together to solve club vs country debate

NZ Test captain is also looking to play all their six upcoming matches in Asia, but will sit out if conditions require more spinners than quicks

Southee asks for boards and T20 leagues to come together to solve club vs country debate

Captain Southee may not play all upcoming subcontinent Tests

If he was left out of a match Tom Latham would step up to the lead the side

Captain Southee may not play all upcoming subcontinent Tests
ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND96217468.52
AUS128319062.50
NZ63303650.00
BAN63303345.83
SL73403642.86
ENG168718142.19
SA62312838.89
PAK72501619.05
WI91622018.52
Full Table