Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1st Test at Galle, SL vs NZ, Sep 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Test, Galle, September 18 - 23, 2024, New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 780 Runs • 52 Avg • 65.32 SR
10 M • 777 Runs • 45.71 Avg • 67.91 SR
10 M • 1098 Runs • 64.59 Avg • 53.95 SR
9 M • 616 Runs • 41.07 Avg • 55.29 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 46 Wkts • 3.21 Econ • 63.23 SR
8 M • 35 Wkts • 3.81 Econ • 38.97 SR
NZ7 M • 40 Wkts • 2.88 Econ • 42.65 SR
NZ10 M • 27 Wkts • 2.93 Econ • 74.44 SR
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Galle International Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|Test no. 2549
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|18,19,20,21,22 September 2024 - day (5-day match)
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand News
Oshada Fernando back in squad for Sri Lanka's Tests against New Zealand
Nishan Madushka, Kasun Rajitha and Nisala Tharaka make way from the group that toured England
Herath, Rathour join NZ Test team for short-term roles
They will join the support staff just before New Zealand's six Tests in Asia over the next two months
First Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test to feature a rest day
The Test will start on September 18, with the rest day slotted for September 21 because of the presidential elections
Southee asks for boards and T20 leagues to come together to solve club vs country debate
NZ Test captain is also looking to play all their six upcoming matches in Asia, but will sit out if conditions require more spinners than quicks