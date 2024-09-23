Dhananjaya de Silva's Sri Lanka deliver in contrasting conditions to inch up WTC table
After back-to-back wins at The Oval and in Galle, they are third. They have tough assignments ahead but will now know those games are not unwinnable, mainly thanks to their versatile bowling
So far as captain, de Silva has batted better than his average, and now contributed meaningfully to a victory with the ball. Nothing on a cricket field has ever really seemed to phase him - leadership may be no different.
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf