Sri Lanka call up uncapped offspinner Nishan Peiris for second New Zealand Test

Mendis, whose dip and turn can be difficult to tackle when he's at his best, grabbed six wickets - three in each innings - in the first Test, including the pivotal one of Daryl Mitchell in the second innings. But he often lacked control, and his leakiness frequently took the pressure off the New Zealand batters. Though his performance in the second innings was much improved, his economy rate was still the poorest of Sri Lanka's spinners.