India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test at Chennai, IND vs BDESH, Sep 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Test, Chennai, September 19 - 23, 2024, Bangladesh tour of India
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India
L
W
W
W
W
Bangladesh
L
L
L
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 1028 Runs • 68.53 Avg • 70.07 SR
IND10 M • 758 Runs • 44.59 Avg • 62.59 SR
BAN8 M • 657 Runs • 50.54 Avg • 59.72 SR
10 M • 626 Runs • 32.95 Avg • 58.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 42 Wkts • 3.43 Econ • 37.92 SR
IND6 M • 31 Wkts • 3.12 Econ • 29.48 SR
10 M • 39 Wkts • 3.07 Econ • 54.28 SR
BAN8 M • 37 Wkts • 2.8 Econ • 57.67 SR
Match details
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|Test no. 2550
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, Lunch 11.30-12.10, Tea 14.10-14.30, Close 16.30
|Match days
|19,20,21,22,23 September 2024 - day (5-day match)
Match Coverage
Hathurusinghe: This is the most well-rounded Bangladesh team in my time
The Bangladesh coach expects Shakib, Mehidy and Mushfiqur to step up in the two Tests against India
Rohit: 'You want your best players to play all games, but that's not possible'
With 10 Tests to be played in 15 weeks, India have "laid out some plans" to manage the workload of fast bowlers
Chepauk's red-soil pitch poses selection question for India: three seamers or three spinners?
The pitch is expected to offer quality bounce and carry, with the reverse swing also coming into the picture
Pant, Rahul return to Test cricket with Bangladesh series; maiden call-up for Dayal
Mohammed Shami is still recovering from ankle surgery