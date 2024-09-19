Matches (19)
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test at Chennai, IND vs BDESH, Sep 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Test, Chennai, September 19 - 23, 2024, Bangladesh tour of India
India FlagIndia
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Tomorrow
4:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:04
batters to watch(Recent stats)
YBK Jaiswal
9 M • 1028 Runs • 68.53 Avg • 70.07 SR
RG Sharma
10 M • 758 Runs • 44.59 Avg • 62.59 SR
Mushfiqur Rahim
8 M • 657 Runs • 50.54 Avg • 59.72 SR
Najmul Hossain Shanto
10 M • 626 Runs • 32.95 Avg • 58.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Ashwin
8 M • 42 Wkts • 3.43 Econ • 37.92 SR
JJ Bumrah
6 M • 31 Wkts • 3.12 Econ • 29.48 SR
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
10 M • 39 Wkts • 3.07 Econ • 54.28 SR
Taijul Islam
8 M • 37 Wkts • 2.8 Econ • 57.67 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND
BAN
Player
Role
Rohit Sharma (c)
Top order Batter
Akash Deep 
Bowling Allrounder
Ravichandran Ashwin 
Bowling Allrounder
Jasprit Bumrah 
Bowler
Ravindra Jadeja 
Allrounder
Yashasvi Jaiswal 
Opening Batter
Dhruv Jurel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sarfaraz Khan 
Middle order Batter
Virat Kohli 
Top order Batter
Kuldeep Yadav 
Bowler
Mohammed Siraj 
Bowler
Rishabh Pant 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Axar Patel 
Allrounder
KL Rahul 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shubman Gill 
Opening Batter
Yash Dayal 
Bowler
Match details
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
Series
Bangladesh tour of India
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberTest no. 2550
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, Lunch 11.30-12.10, Tea 14.10-14.30, Close 16.30
Match days19,20,21,22,23 September 2024 - day (5-day match)
Match Coverage
Hathurusinghe: This is the most well-rounded Bangladesh team in my time

The Bangladesh coach expects Shakib, Mehidy and Mushfiqur to step up in the two Tests against India

Rohit: 'You want your best players to play all games, but that's not possible'

With 10 Tests to be played in 15 weeks, India have "laid out some plans" to manage the workload of fast bowlers

Chepauk's red-soil pitch poses selection question for India: three seamers or three spinners?

The pitch is expected to offer quality bounce and carry, with the reverse swing also coming into the picture

Pant, Rahul return to Test cricket with Bangladesh series; maiden call-up for Dayal

Mohammed Shami is still recovering from ankle surgery

India Test squad likely to be named after first round of Duleep Trophy

India will start training in Chepauk on September 12 ahead of their first Test against Bangladesh, who will begin training on September 15

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND96217468.52
AUS128319062.50
NZ63303650.00
BAN63303345.83
SL73403642.86
ENG168718142.19
SA62312838.89
PAK72501619.05
WI91622018.52
Full Table