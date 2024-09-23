Shakib trials strap around neck as head-positioning tool in Chennai

Shakib Al Hasan was seen biting down on a black strap, which was wrapped around his neck, while batting in the Chennai Test . Why? Well it's all part of his bid to have the correct head position while batting.

According to his mentor Mohammad Salahuddin and BCB's chief physician Dr Debashish Chowdhury, Shakib devised this mechanism himself in order to keep his head from falling over when playing the ball. He had previously worn a neck brace to correct his head position while batting.

The head-positioning problems were triggered by an eye condition, which surfaced last year. Ophthalmologists in Chennai, London, Dhaka and Singapore concluded that Shakib has Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSC), a condition in which fluid builds up under the retina, which can distort vision. Subsequently, he needed to work on positioning his head in a way that ensured optimal sighting of the ball, but without his head falling over so much that it hampered his technique. He has put in many hours of work on this since then.

"He has come up with this strap. It is completely his idea. It has not come from us. He is working on a way to hold his head position while batting," Dr Chowdhury told ESPNcricinfo. "He was trying to manage this with a neck brace previously, so this strap thing is also in a trial-and-error phase. He has tried it in the nets. He has done a lot of shadows [shadow batting practice] with it too."

During an interview shoot in May this year, Shakib was seen constantly doing shadow practice in his stance. That was an effort to find out exactly which head position works best for him with the prevailing eye condition. ESPNcricinfo understands that Shakib has seen his eye specialist this past week in Chennai, who told him that his eye is improving.

"We all have one dominant eye, so when that is giving him trouble viewing the ball, then it can be problematic," Salahuddin, whom Shakib speaks to frequently about his cricketing skills, said.

Shakib Al Hasan has previously used a neck brace to work on his head position • ICC/Getty Images

When Salahuddin saw Shakib biting down on the rubber strap, he was pleased that he was trying a new method to correct his head position.

"I think it is good for him. I didn't tell him to do this. He came up with the idea, he was telling me last night on the phone. He ties it up around his neck, and biting down on it allows him to keep his neck and head steady. When the head and neck moves, the eyes also move, which is not ideal for a batter."

Dr Chowdhury said that Shakib is the only one who can tell if this latest experiment is working for him. "It is personal thing from him. He will understand if it is working for him or not. I think as long as it doesn't cause a health hazard, it's fine."

Shakib's eye condition forced him to miss some matches during this year's BPL, as well as Bangladesh's white-ball matches against Sri Lanka. He returned to international cricket in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Chattogram this year, after which he played in the T20Is against Zimbabwe and USA and the 2024 T20 World Cup. He was pivotal in Bangladesh's 2-0 Test series win against Pakistan earlier this month. He also played in a county championship match for Surrey against Somerset.

During the Chennai Test however, Shakib didn't have a huge impact with the bat and conceded over six an over in the 21 overs he bowled. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said that he felt he didn't need to use Shakib in the first innings "seeing how the three pace bowlers were doing", but backed the veteran allrounder when a question was asked at the post-match press conference about Shakib's spot in the team.

"I look at how much hard work a player is putting into his game," Shanto said. "Whether he is struggling enough to make a comeback. What is their intention towards their team. How much he is willing to give to the team.