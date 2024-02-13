Shakib out of Bangladesh's white-ball squads against SL; Mahmudullah back in T20I side

Shakib had reportedly said that batting was an issue for him - he demoted himself down the order for Rangpur before returning to the top three in the recent games.

Mahmudullah returned to the T20I side after more than a year, having scored two fifties so far for Fortune Barishal in this BPL season. Mahmudullah, though, has been a regular in the ODI team, having only missed the New Zealand tour last December. Taijul Islam and Taskin Ahmed were also back in the T20I squad. However, there was no room for Rakibul Hasan, Afif Hossain and Hasan Mahmud. Rakibul is a young left-arm spinner while Afif and Mahmud lost their places in both white-ball sides.