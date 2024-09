Shakib won't be 'harassed' on return to Bangladesh, say officials

Shakib, Bangladesh's most celebrated cricketer, was among 147 people named in a murder case in Dhaka last month. He had become a member of parliament in January this year. When Sheikh Hasina resigned as the prime minister on August 5 following massive anti-government protests in Bangladesh and fled the country, Shakib was playing in the Global T20 League in Canada. After that, he has travelled to Pakistan for a Test series, then played a county match for Surrey, and is now in India for another Test series. He was not in Bangladesh at any point during the protests or since. The case in question relates to the death of Mohammed Rubel, who was wounded in the firing during the protests on August 5 and died two days later.