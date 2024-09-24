Shakib won't be 'harassed' on return to Bangladesh, say officials
"Don't see any reason as of now why Shakib should not play in Bangladesh in the home series [against South Africa]," Shahriar Nafees says
The BCB is confident that Shakib Al Hasan won't have any problems returning to Bangladesh - for the first time since the fall of the Awami League government, of which he was a part - for the Test series against South Africa next month.
Shakib, Bangladesh's most celebrated cricketer, was among 147 people named in a murder case in Dhaka last month. He had become a member of parliament in January this year. When Sheikh Hasina resigned as the prime minister on August 5 following massive anti-government protests in Bangladesh and fled the country, Shakib was playing in the Global T20 League in Canada. After that, he has travelled to Pakistan for a Test series, then played a county match for Surrey, and is now in India for another Test series. He was not in Bangladesh at any point during the protests or since. The case in question relates to the death of Mohammed Rubel, who was wounded in the firing during the protests on August 5 and died two days later.
Shahriar Nafees, in charge of the BCB's cricket operations, said on Monday that the country's caretaker government had clarified that Shakib would not be "harassed".
"I think the honourable chief adviser, law adviser and sports adviser have spoken very clearly regarding Shakib Al Hasan," Nafees said. "There is a clear message from the Bangladesh government that no one will be harassed unfairly in the cases that have been filed. We believe the interim government has made its position very clear on Shakib. Unless there is an injury problem or a selection-related issue, I personally don't see any reason as of now why Shakib Al Hasan should not play in Bangladesh in the home series."
Last month, Bangladesh's law adviser, Asif Nazrul, had also said that he hoped Shakib would not be arrested in connection with the case. "There's only a case filed against Shakib. I hope he will not be arrested. I have come to know that the police forces have been asked to show as much restraint as possible in case something incredible happens."
Soon after the news about him being named in the case surfaced, Shakib had received support from his Bangladesh team-mates, who had posted messages on their respective social-media accounts. But his silence during the student-led mass protests in July and August has also led to criticism. Many of his national team-mates have, at various points, spoken about the protests and the loss of lives, especially of students, but Shakib hasn't.
Bangladesh, who are currently in India to play Tests and T20Is, are scheduled to play two home Tests against South Africa in October. CSA's security team completed its evaluation of Dhaka and Chattogram, where the Tests will be played, on Monday and is expected to inform the BCB about its decision later this week.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84