'Shakib's security is not in the board's hand,' says BCB chief

Shakib said that he wants to play his final Test at home, provided Cricket South Africa (CSA) goes ahead with the tour of Bangladesh. The doubt around the tour stems from the unrest in Bangladesh in July-August, when hundreds of people were killed during the anti-government protests. Shakib was a member of parliament of the Awami League-led government, against whom the protests were held. The government fell on August 5, Shakib was subsequently one among 147 persons named in a murder case related to the protests, and he has not been in Bangladesh since then. So, if he is to return for his final Test match, he wanted the BCB to provide some guarantee of his safety.

"Shakib's security is not in the board's hand," Faruque said. "The board can't provide an individual with personal security. He has to take a decision on that. His security has to come from the highest level of the government.

"BCB is not a security agency like the police or RAB (Rapid Action Battalion). We haven't spoken to anyone [in the government] about him. Since his case is a sub-judice matter, so we can't really do much about it."

Faruque said he did not to try to change Shakib's mind about quitting Test cricket. "Of course there's going to be nothing like it, [if he plays] his last Test at home. Shakib is going through a difficult phase of his life. I didn't try to [talk him out of the retirement]. He thought that this was the right time for him to retire. I respect his decision."

Previously, Bangladesh's law adviser (the equivalent of a law minister) Asif Nazrul said that he hoped that Shakib will not be arrested in connection with the case, should he return to the country to play. The BCB's cricket operations in-charge Shahriar Nafees then said , two days ago, that comments from government high-ups like the law adviser gave the BCB confidence that Shakib will not be "harassed" on return.

Shakib said during the press conference in Kanpur on Thursday, ahead of the second against India - which will in turn be Shakib's last if he does not get to play at home - that he is concerned about his security. "I am a citizen of Bangladesh, so I shouldn't have any problem going back to Bangladesh," he said. "My concern is my safety and security in Bangladesh. My close friends and family members are concerned. I hope things are getting better. There should be a solution to it."