Squash balls, simulators, straps and more: Unorthodox methods that helped players innovate
Shakib's bite is the latest addition to off-beat solutions players have come up with for technical adjustments. Here are some more
The neck strap was not Shakib's first attempt at fixing his head position; in fact, it might be an extension of a method he has tried in training before. At the T20 World Cup earlier this year, he was seen warming up with a neck brace on. Shakib's head-positioning issues have stemmed from an eye condition called Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSC), where a fluid accumulates beneath the retina and affects the person's vision. As a result, he has had to adjust his head positioning to ensure he could track the ball clearly, while avoiding excessive head tilt that could interfere with his technique.
Adam Gilchrist had been working on improving his grip and decided - on the day of the 2007 ODI World Cup final - that he would employ a little hack deviced back home in the big game against Sri Lanka. That hack was lodging a squash ball inside the batting glove of his bottom hand. The result was perhaps the best batting performance in a World Cup final - 149 off 104.
Lasith Malinga's approach to bowling in limited-overs cricket was simple. As a boy, he watched Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis bowl yorkers and thought it was a "great ball to bowl". Then he met bowling coach Champaka Ramanayake early in his leather-ball-cricket days, who told him to simply focus on bowling straight and fast.
In December 2016, when George Bailey first adopted his unconventional stance with his back turned towards the bowler, he admitted to Cricket Australia, "I'll be the first to say it's crazy. That's why I don't like watching it." What drove him to such an extreme adjustment?
Kevin Pietersen's Test dismissals break-up shows that he was dismissed by left-arm spinners on 29 occasions out of 181 innings. In hindsight, those aren't alarming numbers by any stretch - he did still average 52.86 against that type of bowling. But his perceived problems against left-arm spin became a sticky narrative wherever he went, exacerbated by occasional dismissals against part-timers and rookies.
Ranjitsinhji was the first well-known Indian cricketer. He has been described as "the first Indian of any kind to become universally known and popular" by John Lord in the book The Maharajahs, and is still a part of Indian cricket through the Ranji Trophy, which is named after him. He is also widely believed to have invented the leg glance.
Varun Shetty is a producer at ESPNcricinfo