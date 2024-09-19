Matches (21)
1st Test, Chennai, September 19 - 23, 2024, Bangladesh tour of India
Prev
Next
India FlagIndia
(12 ov) 40/3
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh

Day 1 - Session 1: Bangladesh chose to field.

Current RR: 3.33
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 78
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 38/3 (3.80)
Report

Bangladesh bowl, both teams play three pacers

It was an unusual decision to put India in to bat in a Test match in India, but team selections on both sides and the overhead conditions seemed to back up Bangladesh's call

Sidharth Monga
Sidharth Monga
19-Sep-2024 • 1 hr ago
The first morning of the Chepauk Test between India and Bangladesh - and it was an overcast start, India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Chennai, September 19, 2024

The first morning of the Chepauk Test between India and Bangladesh - and it was an overcast start  •  BCCI

Bangladesh chose to bowl vs India
Bangladesh kickstarted India's home season with a surprising decision of bowling first, the first time such a call has been made in India in five years and the first time in seven years in a series involving India in India. The last time a side chose to field first in a Test in India and involving India, it was in a rain-affected Test on a green seamer.
However, what is even more surprising is that Rohit Sharma said India would have bowled first themselves had they won the toss. Three quicks in both sides backed the direction the teams wanted to take. Any doubts they might have had were cleared by overcast skies, which will be a relief for people in Chennai after a week in which records were broken by the heat.
Rohit said the pitch was a little soft underfoot, which should help seam movement. The red-soil pitch should offer good bounce, and, deeper into the Test, turn.
Rishabh Pant was playing his first Test since his serious car accident at the end of the 2022. The fit-again KL Rahul, too, made a comeback, playing in the middle order ahead of Sarfaraz Khan.
Bangladesh went in with the exact same XI that recently sealed a series win against Pakistan.
1 Rohit Sharma (capt.), 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Shubman Gill, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 KL Rahul, 6 Rishabh Pant (wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Akash Deep, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.
Bangladesh 1 Shadman Islam, 2 Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt.), 4 Mominul Haque, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Litton Das (wk), 7 Shakib Al Hasan, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Hasan Mahmud, 11 Nahid Rana
Rishabh PantKL RahulIndiaIndia vs BangladeshBangladesh tour of IndiaICC World Test Championship

Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo

India Innings
Player NameRB
YBK Jaiswal
not out1933
RG Sharma
caught619
Shubman Gill
caught08
V Kohli
caught66
RR Pant
not out37
Extras(b 5, nb 1)
Total40(3 wkts; 12 ovs)


ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND96217468.52
AUS128319062.50
NZ63303650.00
BAN63303345.83
SL73403642.86
ENG168718142.19
SA62312838.89
PAK72501619.05
WI91622018.52
Full Table