Matches (22)
CPL 2024 (3)
AFG vs SA (1)
IND vs BDESH (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
WCL 2 (2)
Duleep Trophy (2)
PAK vs SA [Women] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ENG v AUS (1)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
Afghanistan vs South Africa, 3rd ODI at Sharjah, AFG vs SA, Sep 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI (D/N), Sharjah, September 22, 2024, Afghanistan vs South Africa
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
AFG Win & Bat
SA Win & Bat
AFG Win & Bowl
SA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Afghanistan
W
A
W
W
W
South Africa
L
W
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:26
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 490 Runs • 98 Avg • 109.37 SR
10 M • 390 Runs • 39 Avg • 92.63 SR
5 M • 270 Runs • 67.5 Avg • 92.15 SR
10 M • 214 Runs • 26.75 Avg • 85.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AFG9 M • 12 Wkts • 3.86 Econ • 37.91 SR
AFG5 M • 11 Wkts • 3.39 Econ • 25.9 SR
5 M • 6 Wkts • 5.53 Econ • 40.66 SR
SA6 M • 6 Wkts • 5.87 Econ • 44.5 SR
Squad
AFG
SA
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
Match details
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|ODI no. 4772
|Hours of play (local time)
|16.00 start, First Session 16.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-20.15, Second Session 20.15-23.45
|Match days
|22 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
Afghanistan vs South Africa News
Rashid's birthday five-for, Gurbaz's ton give Afghanistan series win
South Africa lost ten wickets for 61 and were bowled out for 134 in chase of 312
South Africa will continue to play Afghanistan in bilaterals, CSA confirms
Their statement is in response to criticism that called on CSA to boycott Afghanistan for the Taliban government's treatment of women
Stats - A new low for South Africa, and Farooqi gets to 100
All the big numbers from South Africa's collapse to 106 against Afghanistan in Sharjah
Afghanistan ease to victory after South Africa fold for 106
Farooqi and Ghazanfar shared seven wickets between them to trigger a South Africa collapse