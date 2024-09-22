Matches (22)
Afghanistan vs South Africa, 3rd ODI at Sharjah, AFG vs SA, Sep 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI (D/N), Sharjah, September 22, 2024, Afghanistan vs South Africa
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Tomorrow
12:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:26
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Azmatullah Omarzai
10 M • 490 Runs • 98 Avg • 109.37 SR
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
10 M • 390 Runs • 39 Avg • 92.63 SR
T de Zorzi
5 M • 270 Runs • 67.5 Avg • 92.15 SR
AK Markram
10 M • 214 Runs • 26.75 Avg • 85.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Nabi
9 M • 12 Wkts • 3.86 Econ • 37.91 SR
Rashid Khan
5 M • 11 Wkts • 3.39 Econ • 25.9 SR
N Burger
5 M • 6 Wkts • 5.53 Econ • 40.66 SR
L Ngidi
6 M • 6 Wkts • 5.87 Econ • 44.5 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
AFG
SA
Player
Role
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)
Top order Batter
Rahmat Shah (vc)
Allrounder
Abdul Malik 
Opening Batter
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Bilal Sami 
-
Darwish Rasooli 
Top order Batter
Fareed Ahmad 
Bowler
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
Bowler
AM Ghazanfar 
Bowler
Gulbadin Naib 
Batting Allrounder
Ikram Alikhil 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Nangeyalia Kharote 
Allrounder
Naveed Zadran 
-
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rashid Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Riaz Hassan 
Batter
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024
Match numberODI no. 4772
Hours of play (local time)16.00 start, First Session 16.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-20.15, Second Session 20.15-23.45
Match days22 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
Rashid's birthday five-for, Gurbaz's ton give Afghanistan series win

South Africa lost ten wickets for 61 and were bowled out for 134 in chase of 312

South Africa will continue to play Afghanistan in bilaterals, CSA confirms

Their statement is in response to criticism that called on CSA to boycott Afghanistan for the Taliban government's treatment of women

Stats - A new low for South Africa, and Farooqi gets to 100

All the big numbers from South Africa's collapse to 106 against Afghanistan in Sharjah

Afghanistan ease to victory after South Africa fold for 106

Farooqi and Ghazanfar shared seven wickets between them to trigger a South Africa collapse

Inexperienced SA brace for Afghanistan challenge amid loud backlash

The first ever bilateral series between the two teams will be played against the backdrop of severe criticism from one of South Africa's top human rights organisations

