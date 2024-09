Rashid out as Afghanistan bat; SA bring in Phehlukwayo

Having already won the series 2-nil, Afghanistan made three changes to the XI for the third ODI against South Africa after winning the toss. Rashid Khan , who was battling a hamstring niggle but still took a five-for in their 177-run win two days ago, was not named in the team on Sunday. In his absence, Nangeyalia Kharote and AM Ghazanfar will lead the spin charge. Afghanistan also included an extra seamer in 19-year old Naveed Zadran, who will play his second ODI.