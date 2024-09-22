Matches (12)
Rashid out as Afghanistan bat; SA bring in Phehlukwayo

Afghanistan have made a total of three changes to their XI

Firdose Moonda
22-Sep-2024 • 26 mins ago
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rahmat Shah shared a century stand, Afghanistan vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, Sharjah, September 20, 2024

Afghanistan have made three changes to their side  •  Afghanistan Cricket Board

Afghanistan chose to bat v South Africa
Having already won the series 2-nil, Afghanistan made three changes to the XI for the third ODI against South Africa after winning the toss. Rashid Khan, who was battling a hamstring niggle but still took a five-for in their 177-run win two days ago, was not named in the team on Sunday. In his absence, Nangeyalia Kharote and AM Ghazanfar will lead the spin charge. Afghanistan also included an extra seamer in 19-year old Naveed Zadran, who will play his second ODI.
The other two changes were swapping out left-armer Fazalhaq Farooqi for Fareed Ahmed and leaving out opening batter Riaz Hassan for Abdul Malik, who will make his ODI debut. Afghanistan's choice to bat first means South Africa will again have the most difficult of the conditions, weather-wise. Afternoon temperatures were listed at 40 degrees with a real feel of around 46.
South Africa made just one change to the team that lost on Friday and left out their left-arm seamer Nandre Burger for allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo. The batting line-up, which has twice struggled against Afghanistan was unchanged. Neither Ottneil Baartman, the death-bowling specialist who was part of the T20 World Cup squad, nor seamer Lizaad Williams have played a match in the series.
Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Abdul Malik, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Azmatullah Omarzai, 6 Ikram Alikhil, 7 Mohammad Nabi, 8 Nangeyalia Kharote, 9 AM Ghazanfar, 10 Fareed Ahmad, 11 Naveed Zadran
South Africa: 1 Tony de Zorzi, 2 Temba Bavuma (capt), 3 Reeza Hendricks, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 7 Wiaan Mulder, 8 Andile Phehlukwayo, 9 Bjorn Fortuin, 10 Nqaba Peter, 11 Lungi Ngidi
