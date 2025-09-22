Player of the Tournament, Kieron Pollard: "I think it's a fantastic moment, not only for myself and my family, who have continued to urge me to play cricket, but for the entire TKR team. We changed leadership at the start of this tournament, and we have a new coach and a new captain. Being able to contribute to our winning cause, I think he couldn't ask for anything better. Nicholas Pooran has been playing CPL for 13 years, and he's getting his first CPL with us. Dwayne Bravo is getting his first championship as a head coach. The support of each and everybody was fantastic. [Leadership] Not having to focus on too much of the leadership is good. I want to come out and not only show the youngsters but also show the Caribbean that if we work hard for something, things tend to happen. I just want the youngsters of the entire CPL and the Caribbean to work hard so we can put cricket where it's supposed to be for us as West Indians. As a West Indian, it's disappointing. So for me to just come out and compete, have fun, and try to teach as I go along, that's what's important. [On his battle with Imran Tahir] If you understand what is needed, that's what's important. As much as you guys talk about Imran Tahir being a matchup for me, on television, I back myself to hit the spin. In a situation like today, what we needed was a quick cameo to settle the nerves. Throughout the entire tournament, the competition between him and myself has been immense. Sometimes you have to take the first step and throw the first punch. And once I show that sort of intent early up, I'm always going to be on top. So it's understanding what is needed. Yet, other times, we have to actually just block him out. But you have to have the discipline to do that because that's what the team requires. [Turning point of the match] I thought we won the game from the toss. Guyana won the toss and batted first. They've never really done that before. The last time they beat us, we batted first and we didn't score many runs. We knew it was going to be a bit later, and the ball was going to come onto the bat a little bit more. I think tactically, we won that battle. But we were happy to do either. I think that's the critical moment for us, and then being able to restrict them to under 140 in a final. Once we bowled 20 overs, we were going to be victorious. [Future Plans] I can't tell the future. I can only deal with what's in front of me. I have a flight coming up, so I need to get home to the kids and enjoy some time at home. I've been on the road for the entire year, so I owe it to them. Let's see what happens at the end of the year. I'll still be playing ILT20 in Dubai, so that's the only thing I can tell you at this point in time."