The Trinbago Knight Riders have won their fifth CPL title! This victory not only ends their five-year trophy drought but is also their first title won outside of Trinidad. They took the hard road, winning the Eliminator and Qualifier 2, before dominating the Grand Final to lift the trophy. What a time to find their A-game! The players run into the ground to celebrate! Akeal Hosein leaps in joy into the arms of Kieron Pollard, and the team shares a long, warm hug. The pyrotechnics are out, and the celebrations are in full swing! Flighted low full toss on the pads, shuffles across early and swept away over short fine leg, one bounce and onto the ropes.
Amazon vs Trinbago, Final at Providence, CPL, Sep 21 2025 - Match Result
Trinbago won by 3 wickets (with 12 balls remaining)
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|GAW
|64.79
|25(18)
|30.91
|24.96
|2/21
|3.38
|39.83
|TKR
|61.3
|16(7)
|18.62
|22.14
|2/26
|2.2
|39.16
|TKR
|49.32
|-
|-
|-
|3/25
|2.73
|49.32
|GAW
|46.56
|-
|-
|-
|2/9
|2.73
|46.56
|GAW
|46.07
|-
|-
|-
|3/34
|4.46
|46.07
Phew. What a month-plus of CPL action; truly the biggest party in sport! This tournament was a complete package, full of cultural heritage, good cricket all around, nail-biting matches, hard-hitters, and spin maestros. It has given us so many new players to watch out for in the West Indies National Team, and we hope you enjoyed this incredible journey of CPL 2025 as much as we did. Now, it's time to say goodbye and close the curtains on the tournament. This is Rashad Mahbub, signing off on behalf of Sudeep Poojar and the rest of the ESPNcricinfo crew. Go well, and goodnight!
The Trinbago Knight Riders skipper collects the trophy and heads toward the celebration stage where his teammates are waiting. You can see the emotions playing out, especially for veterans like Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine. Commiserations to the Guyana Amazon Warriors, who have been brilliant all season but came up just short in the final. In the end, it was all about the Knight Riders. A wonderful display of teamwork! Mohammad Amir may be absent from the stage due to injury, but his presence is certainly felt. A member of the management staff is holding his jersey high for the world to see as the entire team celebrates with the trophy and the fireworks. This team's bond is truly top-notch!
Nicholas Pooran: "[On the Championship Win] I've waited 15 years for this moment. My first T20 game was here against Guyana, and the feeling is indescribable. But before we talk about anything else, I just want to say thank you to all my guys here, every single person in the TKR team, all the squad members, every single one of our fans. Thank you for the love and support. [Team's Journey] It's all about getting the ego out. We've lost the last five years, and a lot of things were said. The guys are old, and the time has passed. I guess every single person answered the call, and they proved everyone wrong. We started this tournament dominating, then we hit a slump. We lost three games straight. We had to go the hard way, winning three games on the trot in Guyana, the toughest place to play cricket in the world. The boys, the bowlers, the spinners, they had to come here and conquer these conditions. This is what cricket is all about for us. This one means a lot. I've waited 13 years for this moment. They gave me a leadership role, and I need to take responsibility. It's not about me, but it's all about what I could do for this team. I was trying to do what the team required. My number was called; I asked to bat number three in these conditions because I'm familiar with it. I was not going to back down. I wasn't going to sit by another year and say we missed another opportunity. [On the Team's Success] It's about us taking responsibility as senior players who play T20 cricket. Kieron Pollard, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, and I are four batsmen in the top six. We have bowlers like Usman Tariq, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell doing the hard work. We trusted my players, even in the hard times. For me as a person, I believe in how to connect with my teammates, and I saw it in everyone's eyes: we wanted to do it. [A Message to the Fans] Thank you for the support. The government supported us; even the minister is here. I hope he is going to reward us as well! We did it for the people of Trinidad and Tobago. This week was a really important one where Keshorn Walcott and Jereem Richards won in the World Championship. And then we, the TKR, won the CPL. We love you guys. Continue to support us; we are doing this for you guys."
Imran Tahir: "We knew at halftime that we were 20 runs short. The ball was turning nicely, but our only message was that we have to fight, and that's what our team is about. We fought really well with whatever total we had. Unfortunately, we just didn't have enough runs, and that's the honest thing about it. We tried everything all season. I think we put the best batting order together, and we just wanted to give our all. It has been a struggle for a few guys, but you understand that it's a long competition. But all in all, I'm really pleased. We fought really hard the whole competition. We weren't consistent, but I appreciate my teammates. It's a great achievement to get here, and we still fought. [On the Home Crowd & His Family] A big thank you. I met a lot of people in the last two days. I just want to say a big thanks to everyone, wherever they are. I see a lot of Guyanese when I travel from America. Thank you guys, and thank you to the home crowd. We love you guys, and we play for you. I also want to thank my family. They traveled 32 hours and came to see the final: my boy, Gibran, and my wife, Sumayya. I'm really thankful to them for their support. [On the Opposition] The Knight Riders are well-known players and world-class. If you want to be a champion, you want to beat a team like that. But they used their experience really well, and it's a great effort from them to win this competition. Their planning was really good. That's what you get from senior players who have played cricket all over the world."
Player of the Tournament, Kieron Pollard: "I think it's a fantastic moment, not only for myself and my family, who have continued to urge me to play cricket, but for the entire TKR team. We changed leadership at the start of this tournament, and we have a new coach and a new captain. Being able to contribute to our winning cause, I think he couldn't ask for anything better. Nicholas Pooran has been playing CPL for 13 years, and he's getting his first CPL with us. Dwayne Bravo is getting his first championship as a head coach. The support of each and everybody was fantastic. [Leadership] Not having to focus on too much of the leadership is good. I want to come out and not only show the youngsters but also show the Caribbean that if we work hard for something, things tend to happen. I just want the youngsters of the entire CPL and the Caribbean to work hard so we can put cricket where it's supposed to be for us as West Indians. As a West Indian, it's disappointing. So for me to just come out and compete, have fun, and try to teach as I go along, that's what's important. [On his battle with Imran Tahir] If you understand what is needed, that's what's important. As much as you guys talk about Imran Tahir being a matchup for me, on television, I back myself to hit the spin. In a situation like today, what we needed was a quick cameo to settle the nerves. Throughout the entire tournament, the competition between him and myself has been immense. Sometimes you have to take the first step and throw the first punch. And once I show that sort of intent early up, I'm always going to be on top. So it's understanding what is needed. Yet, other times, we have to actually just block him out. But you have to have the discipline to do that because that's what the team requires. [Turning point of the match] I thought we won the game from the toss. Guyana won the toss and batted first. They've never really done that before. The last time they beat us, we batted first and we didn't score many runs. We knew it was going to be a bit later, and the ball was going to come onto the bat a little bit more. I think tactically, we won that battle. But we were happy to do either. I think that's the critical moment for us, and then being able to restrict them to under 140 in a final. Once we bowled 20 overs, we were going to be victorious. [Future Plans] I can't tell the future. I can only deal with what's in front of me. I have a flight coming up, so I need to get home to the kids and enjoy some time at home. I've been on the road for the entire year, so I owe it to them. Let's see what happens at the end of the year. I'll still be playing ILT20 in Dubai, so that's the only thing I can tell you at this point in time."
Breakout Player of the Tournament - Quinton Sampson
Highest Wicket Taker - Imran Tahir
Highest Individual Score Award - Tim Seifert
Biggest Six of the Tournament - Rovman Powell
El Dorado Celebration Award - Gudakesh Motie
Highest Run Scorer - Shai Hope
Most Accurate Umpire of the Tournament - Deighton Butler
Player of the Match, Akeal Hosein: "It's a very special feeling. This award eluded us for five years, and we were really hungry. We had an experienced group, and there were a lot of talks about the age in our group, but experience beat all the talk. I'm really happy to get this win. [Preparation] I was struggling a bit with the flu and wasn't 100%. I told one of my teammates yesterday that I was going to get Man of the Match today, and that's what I set my mind to. No matter what condition I'm in, I'm going to go out there and give it all for my team. I'm really happy that I did that today. I do a lot of homework, and there was a lot of assistance for spinners on the pitch. For me, it was just about execution. In the last couple of games, things went horribly for me. But Sunil Narine stuck by my side, day in and day out we were working, and I'm really happy that I could perform like this. [All-round performance] I think there's some work to be done, but it's always good to get recognized as an all-rounder. Hopefully, more opportunities come along like that. I've been working really hard with Kieron Pollard as well. I have the best in the world in my team. Why not pick their brains, rub shoulders with them, and try and become a better player? I think the entire team, from the players to the backroom staff, everybody deserves this win. But you were special tonight; we enjoyed the entertainment, and you deserve the award and the celebration."
Nicholas Pooran: "First of all, I just want to say to the fans of Trinidad and Tobago, and everyone who came to support us: this is for you. It's been five years, and it's worth every single second of it. We love everyone. Republic Day is in a couple of days, and this is a perfect way to head home. [On His Journey] It's been 13 years I've waited for this moment. My first CPL T20 game was here against Guyana, who were the leaders of the franchise that year, and to become successful with the TKR franchise, I can't write a better story."
Akeal Hosein: "[On the Win] It's a great feeling. We lost our way midway through the tournament, but we stuck together, and everyone wanted this. I'm so happy that we got it. [On Nicholas Pooran] He's got the brains, he's got the talent. He's the best batsman in the world. He sees the cricket from the best point of view. I'm really happy for him that he can cross the line and lift this trophy. This is his first time, and I'm happy for him. [A Message to the Fans] Thank you for believing. Thank you for supporting. Hopefully, this one makes you all proud."
Trinbago Knight Riders Coach, DJ Bravo: "Half the job is done when you have players like Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, and Andre Russell, the most important thing is a happy dressing room. We bank on their experience and trust them as players. My pulse is racing, and I'm very happy."
Kieron Pollard: "[On the win] It means a lot. But one thing I'll say is that the booing in the three countries in the Caribbean where we have played is a bit much. We are still laughing and playing cricket in the West Indies. You have a guy who has represented the entire Caribbean over a period of time, putting them on the map in a format, yet still, he is not appreciated. I'm not bitter, but I feel sorry, not for myself. I've played cricket; that's what I know. God has given me a talent. I've represented my family and my country. I do it because I love the game. This means a lot. We are five-time champions, and I'm still going around the Caribbean at 38 years old, but we are still a laughing stock in world cricket, which is ironic. I don't politicize things. [Batting form] Again, it's the love for cricket. As a player, I've now gone past him [Dwayne Bravo] as a coach, he has gotten a second title, but I've gone past him now, so he has to look up to me [laughter] [A Message to Trinidad People] Thanks for the support when we played in Trinidad for those five games. They came out in their numbers and supported us. We have a lot of people who have come to support us all around the Caribbean, and we thank them very much for continuing to support us. Hopefully, we have made them proud. A lot of people are trying to make a couple of days' time of it for Republic Day in Trinidad and Tobago, so well done. Thank you very much for the support."
Sunil Narine: "I think this is history. We have struggled outside of Trinidad, but hopefully, we can stop that now. This win gives us the momentum and the belief that anything is possible. I'm just trying to do whatever the team requires, and I'm thankful to God that it happened today, and we can lift the trophy again. I think we were just playing positive cricket. We won two games playing very good cricket, and we had a lot of confidence. We were just taking that confidence into the game and bowling first, restricting them to that total. [A Message to the Fans] Thanks for all the support. We know we struggled for the last four or five years, but we will continue, and we will start dominating now. We are five-time champions, the Trinbago Knight Riders."
DaWolf: "Thanks for all your commentary :) goodnight" Thanks for staying with us throughout the whole tournament, DaWolf. Goodnight and goodbye.
Imran Sayed: "This TKR side would be able to compete in IPL for sure!"
12:15 pm A wayward over from Shepherd in the second over, which conceded 22 runs, was followed by some early blood drawn by Pretorius, who picked up the wicket of Munro. Pretorius struck again, this time getting the big wicket of Nicholas Pooran, forcing him to get caught out straight to mid-off inside the circle. After the Powerplay, the Knight Riders were going strong with 45 runs, but Hope missed a stumping chance of Bravo in the seventh over. Tahir struck in his first over, trapping Bravo in front of the stumps. Narine was promoted up the order, but his stay was short as he departed after trying to hit Shamar Joseph over the circle. Pollard hit three sixes off Tahir's over and seemingly sealed the game there. But more twists awaited! Tahir struck back-to-back and picked up the wickets of Pollard and Andre Russell. More drama followed as Joseph picked up the wicket of the set batter Alex Hales in the very next over. But in the end, the lower order of the TKR took them over the line in a low-scoring thriller. Maybe things would have been different for the Warriors if they had scored a few more runs. Tahir picked up three wickets and Joseph got two, but in the end, the Knight Riders got over the line with a few boundaries. Lots of interviews and post-match stuff coming up, don't go anywhere!
Trinbago Knight Riders won by 3 wickets
A mammoth six has silenced the ground! Quicker ball darted on the stumps, moves across the line and gets down on one knee, nails the slog sweep and sends it flying into the stands!
length ball plays with the straight bat to deep extra cover
length ball on the stumps, plays the short hand jab and whips it away to deep mid wicket area, Keemo Paul comes around and collects the ball, sends a wayward wide throw at the bowler's end, overthrow and gifted an extra run to the batting team.
good length ball poked back to the bowler off the front foot
Josh: "Wonder if Pollard is thinking he celebrated about to early when walking off the grounds…….."
back of a length ball dabs it gently to the on-side and completes the double. Good running between the wickets.
Motie returns to the attack
short of a good length ball, 147.6 kph, hangs back and defends off the back foot to backward point
Hajji49: "Ah... the low scoring thriller! Just the type of ending this tournament needed. That aside, forgive me for saying: It's CURRY CHICKEN, come on TKR!"
slight fuller length ball driven with the straight bat and finds the short cover fielder
almost rapped him up! Good length ball on the stumps, shuffles across and covers the stumps, plays down the wrong line and hits the leading edge to deep third
David from Guya: "Oh how we (GAW) would love 15 more runs on the board."
good length ball from around the wicket, pushes with soft hands to short cover
Akeal Hosein in
Leading edge, caught and bowled! Hard length ball attacking the stumps, hangs back and tries to parry it down to the on-side for a single, closes the face of the bat early and chips it high in the air. Shamar Joseph settles underneath and holds on to it under the night sky.
three-quarter length ball driven square of the wicket to deep backward point, Shepherd flies to his right side near the ropes and saves a boundary there, his knee got stuck on the turf in the process.
Non-turner good length ball driven straight back to the bowler, Tahir dives to his right side and saves a single there.
Hat-trick ball, here's Keacy Carty.
Edged and taken! It's all happening out there! Flighted fuller length ball pitching outside off, sharp turn away from the batter, Russell plays the cover drive outside off and connects the thick outside edge. What brilliant presence of mind and reflex from Moeen Ali at the slips! He bent down and, with a superb effort, took a low catch to his left side.
Dre Russ in
Through the gates with a beautiful googly! Generously flighted wrong-un ball on a length outside off, gets down on one knee and plays the slog sweep, goes through bat-pad and hits the timber.
three-quarter length ball cuts it square to deep extra cover
tossed up fuller length ball driven straight down the ground to long off
Generously flighted fuller length ball in the slot, Hales charges down the track and goes for the big stroke, skies it high straight of long off and does not carry to Iftikhar there.
short pitched ball on the stumps, Pollard decides to leave it alone, hits the body
full and straight on the stumps, dabs it with the toe end of the bat to mid wicket, misfield from Tahir allows the batters to complete the run
1W
1W
1W
2W
1W
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Toss
|Guyana Amazon Warriors, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Player Of The Series
|Series result
|Trinbago Knight Riders won the 2025 Caribbean Premier League
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|21 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Over 18 • TKR 133/7Trinbago won by 3 wickets (with 12 balls remaining)
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|23
|15
|caught
|26
|34
|caught
|1
|9
|lbw
|11
|9
|caught
|22
|17
|bowled
|21
|12
|caught
|0
|1
|not out
|1
|4
|not out
|16
|7
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 11)
|Total
|133(7 wkts; 18 ovs)